Funny Face, in a video, was spotted with his estranged baby mama on the set of their upcoming movie, Love Rules

The former couple was seated with another actress as they shot a scene on the premises of a plush house

The video garnered mixed reactions on social media, with many fans happy to see Funny Face reunite with Vanessa

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Popular Ghanaian actor and comedian, Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng popularly known as Funny Face and his estranged baby mama Vanessa Nicole have been spotted on the set of their upcoming movie, Love Rules.

Funny Face spotted on set with his estranged baby mama Vanessa as they film their movie. Photo source: @therealfunnyface, @bigmatt_2 and @vanessah_nicole

Source: Instagram

In a video shared by the movie's director Big Matt on his official TikTok page, the comedian and Vanessa were seen shooting a scene for their Kumawood movie on the premises of a plush home with another actress.

The video showed director Big Matt approaching Funny Face and giving him some instructions as he sat in a chair in front of his estranged baby mama and the other actress before the movie shoot began.

Vanessa Nicole beamed with a smile as she engaged in a funny interaction with one of the movie producers on the movie set. Their interaction also got Funny Face bursting into laughter before the production team continued with the movie shoot.

The former couple have been cast as lovers in the ongoing production of the movie, which began recently in Kumasi.

Funny Face and his baby mama were recently announced as part of the star-studded cast for the new movie, Love Rules.

The comedian and Vanessa Nicole were unveiled to the media at a press conference on Monday, February 17, 2025, as two of the numerous high-profile cast members.

Funny Face performing at an event. Photo source: @therealfunnyface

Source: Instagram

The event also marked the first public meeting between Funny Face and Vanessa Nicole in a long while after their public fallout a few years ago.

In subsequent interviews after the press conference, the comedian, who is currently recovering from his mental health issues, expressed enthusiasm at the opportunity to feature in the same movie with his estranged baby mama.

He shared that he did not hate Vanessa Nicole despite their rocky relationship and that he was happy and proud to see her succeed as his children would benefit most from her career endeavours.

Funny Face also said he would not hesitate to kiss Vanessa Nicole if his character was required to do so as part of the storyline.

Below is the video of Funny Face and his estranged baby mama Vanessa Nicole together on their movie set:

Funny Face and Vanessa stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Afia owusuwaa commented:

"This is not good for funny, especially the type of role."

Emmanuel Ohene said:

"All this setting to bring them back is a waste of time."

She and Christ commented:

"Y’all saying this is wrong 😳. The truth is sometimes you need to face your fears once and for all to overcome it. For me, this is the best decision 🥺."

Ayikai Odoi said:

"Why do you guys want Funny Face's depression to come back again? 🤣🤣 This is totally wrong."

Vanessa fumes at MC during press conference

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Vanessa Nicole fumed at an MC after she was tagged as Funny Face's "ex-wife" during a press conference.

Funny Face's baby mama expressed her displeasure and informed the MC to address her properly instead of associating her with her baby daddy who was present at the event.

The video of Vanessa Nicole fuming at the MC gained massive traction on social media, with many fans expressing mixed reactions.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh