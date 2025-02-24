Funny Face was recently spotted in high spirits at a star-studded event, happily dancing with a beautiful lady

The comedian was elated to showcase his evergreen talent again after his mental health breakdown episodes

The video excited scores of fans who continue to root for the embattled comedian to fully bounce back on his feet

Renowned Ghanaian actor and comedian, Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng popularly known as Funny Face continues to resurge after his mental health struggles last year.

Funny Face hits the dancefloor with a beautiful lady. Photo source: FunnyFace, ZionFelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

Funny Face kickstarted 2025 on a new leaf thanks to a timely intervention from his Kumawood colleague, Kwaku Manu.

The embattled comedian was recently spotted at a launch event with several stars including Keche Joshua.

Funny Face looked fresher and dapper in a neat red kaftan and black shoes dancing to Keche's latest single Kiss.

The comedian's dance moves brought back memories of his prime, starring in comic TV shows like Cow and Chicken.

Funny Face poses in a suit. Photo source: Facebook/FunnyFacegh

Source: UGC

Fans could not help but notice Funny Face's companion on the dance floor - a beautiful lady who was proud to share in the comedian's hearty moments.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the lady playfully posed as Funny Face's new girlfriend and warned other suitors, especially plus-size women to back off.

Funny Face dancing with lady excites fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Funny Face's recent video dancing with a beautiful lady friend.

Abena Vida said:

"The world is celebrating with you children's president."

Jamesina Quist wrote:

"When I see u in high spirits, I feel so happy for u. Keep it up. Alm will make sense someday provided you don't give up.

Abena Osei Atuahene remarked:

"Good to see you being yourself and happy again, may this happiness never fade 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙏🙏🙏🙏🔥🔥."

Jaynepher Naa Pavlova Noi noted:

"When the devil thought he had you, but JESUS SAID YOU ARE HIS ❤️🔥. God continue to elevate you Big Bro Funny Face❤️🔥."

Daniel Dodoo Dimpson remarked:

"Funny, does she have bortos? If she has, run for ur life ooo😂."

Funny Face reconnects with Lil Win

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Funny Face had reconnected with his colleague Lil Win on a movie set in Kumasi.

Funny Face and Lil Win engaged in a friendly banter on the veranda of a plush home where they were set to film a scene.

The pair could not control their laughter as their colleague Kwaku Manu, who was seated in his chair and scrolling on his smartphone playfully blasted Lil Win for arriving late on set for their movie shoot.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh