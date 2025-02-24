Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu has stepped up his fashion after he was blasted for wearing a t-shirt to the 2025 presidential dinner

The wealthy actor and comedian wore a designer ensemble to the official launch of Casa Grande apartments in Accra

Some social media users have commented on Kwaku Manu's stylish look and trendy sneakers on Instagram

Award-winning Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu switched up his look to a star-studded event over the weekend.

The YouTube sensation looked unrecognisable in a designer ensemble as he hosted Tracey Boakye, Kofi Asamoah, Empress Gifty and other celebrities at the grand opening of Casa Grande apartment inside Trassaco.

Kwaku Manu dons a designer outfit to the launch of Casa Grande apartments. Photo credit: @kwakumanu.

Kwaku Manu wore a red GH¢3,500 long-sleeve shirt with a Dolce and Gabbana logo boldly printed on it. He wore white stylish trousers that matched his red sneakers as he spent quality time with his friends.

Ghanaian comedian Funny Face was spotted at the event in an all-red ensemble. He wore a long-sleeve kaftan and matching pants.

The father-of-twins wore black shoes while flaunting his designer wristwatch with black leather straps.

Empress Gifty attends the Casa Grande launch

Ghanaian gospel musician Empress Gifty looked exquisite in a green pleated dress and a centre-parted bob hairstyle to support Tracey Boakye and her husband during the launch of Casa Grande apartments.

Adom TV presenter Cynthia Tima Kumkum looked angelic in a white ensemble and a beautiful braid hairstyle to the programme.

Tracey Boakye slays in a gold dress

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye stole the attention at the launch with her gold corseted dress that showed off her smooth skin.

The mother-of-three wore heavy makeup, short eyelashes and pink lipstick. She turned heads with her short curly frontal lace hairstyle.

Tracey Boakye's husband and his brother looked dapper in expensive designer shirts and matching trousers to the star-studded programme.

Ex-Bayern Munich player Sammy Kuffour's baby mama caused a stir with her skimpy outfit and long jacket while posing with Funny Face.

Kwaku Manu rocks a white outfit

Kwaku Manu looked elegant in a white short-sleeved kaftan top and white pants for his viral photoshoot.

He styled his look with a gold wristwatch that matched the designs in his white ensemble.

Kwaku Manu rocks t-shirt to presidential dinner

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Kwaku Manu who showed up to John Mahama's inauguration as president wearing red sweatpants and a white t-shirt.

Kwaku Manu was seen greeting and shaking hands with the dignitaries and engaging in discussion with them.

The celebrities and top dignitaries at the presidential dinner were all finely dressed in gowns and suits.

Faith Senam, the founder of Women In PR, Melange Africa, and a fashion aficionado, underlined the significance of people following dress guidelines at public events.

