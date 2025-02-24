Popular TikToker Isaac Kasongo says he's more handsome than at least six Ghanaian celebrities

In a video, he mentioned dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, Patapaa and actor Lil Win as some of the celebrities he looks better than

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section of the post, with some agreeing with him and others laughing over the post

Popular Ghanaian TikToker Isaac Kasongo has made a controversial statement, boldly claiming to be more handsome than some Ghanaian celebrities.

The rising social media personality mentioned the names of two popular musicians and an actor and claimed he's more handsome than these three.

Isaac Kasongo names celebrities he looks more handsome than. Image source: Shatta Wale, Isaac Kasongo, Patapaa

Source: TikTok

He made the remarks during an interview with a Ghanaian content creator who probed whether Isaac believed he looked handsome.

In a recent interview, Kasongo confidently stated that he believes his looks surpass those of the dancehall king and the "One Corner" hitmaker, adding that he does not understand why people hype celebrities who, in his view, do not match his level of attractiveness.

Isaac's rise to fame

Isaac Kasongo rose to fame after his pre-wedding photos with his wife, Agness surfaced on social media. Netizens laughed over the wedding shoot.

Some even advised the woman to ditch her lover due to his looks. Many in fact, stated that he was ugly. However, this did not discourage Agness. She married her husband and came back to thank everyone who made negative comments about her husband. The couple have since won the admiration of TikTokers.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Kasongo's comments

His comments have sparked reactions on social media, with some netizens agreeing with his claim, while others argue that beauty is subjective. Some fans of Shatta Wale and Patapaa have even taken to social media to defend their idols, questioning Kasongo’s basis for comparison.

Neither Shatta Wale nor Patapaa has responded to Kasongo’s remarks, but the debate continues to trend online.

@First Lady wrote:

"Oh but he is saying the truth ooooo."

@Ellanash wrote:

"In he’s dreams."

@Ama Pretty3225 wrote:

"Mr Kasongo it's not your fault wati,cause Eiiiiii! hmmm."

@Asante yɛ Oman piaaaw wrote:

"Kasongo never compare yourself to Shatta wale wodea wose akatia paa."

@William Charway wrote:

"He wants to trend."

@mysyiadom wrote:

"Kasongo, only in ur dreams 😂😂😂😂😂."

@beauty wrote:

"😂😂😂😂 This man wants trouble."

@anokhi ballah57 wrote:

"Ehiiiii😂😂."

@AC 4219 wrote:

"Shatta you have a miss call."

Source: YEN.com.gh