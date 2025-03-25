Viral sensation Obaa Cee has lamented about Shatta Wale's absence at Richard Nii Armah Quaye's 40th birthday

The musician's absence has stoked a frenzy on social media giving rise to several conspiracy theories

A video of Obaa Cee tearing into the organisers of the party for not prioritising Shatta Wale has popped up online

Ghanaian viral sensation Obaa Cee has weighed in on Shatta Wale's absence at Richard Nii Armah Quaye's 40th birthday party.

Obaa Cee blasts organisers of Richard Nii Armah Quaye's birthday for not inviting Shatta Wale

The party was held on March 22 at the Independence Square where the nation hosts most national gatherings came alive as the billionaire brought his guests together for the showdown.

Many fans were expecting the dancehall king to make an appearance after he made a post congratulating the business mogul on his private jet purchase.

Shatta Wale's absence has given rise to various conspiracies. The most popular one indicates that Nii Armah Quaye was advised against inviting Shatta Wale because of his rude remarks to his godfather, Osei Kwame Despite.

The musician has yet to confirm or deny the wide-spreading rumours.

In a recent video, Obaa Cee expressed her disappointment with the organisers of the program. She argued that Ghanaians were fond of ignoring their artistes to patronise foreigners.

Bills founder dines with Kwame Despite

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Richard Armah Quaye had personally called on Osei Kwame Despite to invite him to his upcoming birthday.

A video of the business moguls which has surfaced on social media triggered conversations about the Bills founder's wealth.

The 40-year-old billionaire was spotted with the Despite as they enjoyed a meal together ahead of the party.

