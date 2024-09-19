Captain Planet has congratulated fellow musician Guru after he won the SRC presidential elections on Wednesday, September 18, 2024

The popular rapper and his running mate won by a landslide, and Captain Planet took to his X (formerly Twitter) page to congratulate him

Many Ghanaians have poured in their congratulatory messages after the rapper was announced the winner of the SRC presidential polls

Popular Ghanaian musician Guru secured a resounding victory in the Legon SRC presidential elections, held on Wednesday, September 18, 2024.

The rapper and his running mate, Jeffery Adu-Yeboah, emerged triumphant, winning by a significant margin.

Many Ghanaians have congratulated the rapper on the win. Among the congratulations was fellow musician Captain Planet, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to acknowledge Guru’s achievement.

According to reports, Guru and Adu-Yeboah received 50.7% of the total vote, equalling 9,455 votes out of the 18,659 cast. Their impressive victory cemented their place as the new leaders of the University of Ghana’s Student Representative Council (SRC).

Ghanaians congratulate Guru on SRC win

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users after Captain Planet hailed Guru.

OwuraAgyemang19 said:

"This victory is a morale booster, demonstrating the party's influence and appeal among the younger generation. Guru's presidency will likely bring fresh perspectives and creative solutions to the SRC."

KwabreD commented:

"They saw it coming that’s why they wanted to disqualify him😂"

KSnetne wrote:

"And they tried to disqualify him initially. Sometimes, when people see how promising you are, they would try to find ways and means to bring you down, but if God is on your side, their plots would not succeed. Congratulations to him and his team."

ebk233 said:

"Congratulations to him, hope it was fair"

SRC race: Guru was initially disqualified

YEN.com.gh also reported that Guru was resilient despite being an underdog before the SRC elections when he was initially disqualified.

The school started voting on September 18, 2024, to elect SRC representatives, and Guru was one of the disqualified candidates reinstated.

The rapper was among five candidates who were initially barred from contesting, with his readmission sparking debate among netizens.

