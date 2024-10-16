Martha Ankomah was spotted in court with her lawyers amidst her defamation lawsuit against actor Lil Win

In a video shared by GHOne TV, the actress could be seen with her lawyers in the courthouse, smiling and interacting with them

According to GHOne, a court hearing has been set for November 5, 2024, as Lil Win has refused a settlement

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian actress Martha Ankomah was seen in court with her legal team on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, as her defamation lawsuit against actor Lil Win continues.

Martha Ankomah speaks with her lawyers in viral videos. Photo source: marthaankomah

Source: Instagram

In a video shared by GHOne TV on Instagram, the actress appeared in good spirits, smiling as she interacted with her lawyers.

The legal dispute, which started in February 2024, revolves around comments made by Lil Win that Ankomah claims damaged her reputation. She is seeking GH¢5 million in damages, a public apology, and a retraction of the remarks. Additionally, Ankomah has requested an injunction to prevent Lil Win from making any further defamatory comments about her.

Reports from GHOne TV confirmed that a court hearing has been scheduled for November 5, 2024. The hearing comes after failed settlement attempts. Lil Win initially paused the legal proceedings in July to explore an out-of-court settlement, but negotiations have since broken down.

Martha Ankomah’s lead lawyer, Nii Apatu Plange, informed Justice Forson Agyapong Baah of the Accra High Court that his client intends to move forward with the lawsuit. This decision was made after it became clear that Lil Win would not be able to reach a settlement agreement.

Martha Ankomah ignites debate

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

jesus_i_belive_in_miracles said:

"Go and check kKwakdwo Nkansahs following and audience you will understand her. If she was your sister you will see it differently"

ernest_07_07 commented:

"Martha no ɛkɔm de no anaa😂ma yɛndwene yɛn ho o"

jasmineagyei said:

"Please the guy is already going through a lot, they should let him be"

Lil Win celebrates mother

Despite facing a huge lawsuit, Lil Win has found solace in family and recently celebrated his mother.

In a report by YEN.com.gh, the actor penned a touching message in a Facebook post eulogizing his mother.

Many Ghanaians praised Lil Win for showing gratitude and love for his mother.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh