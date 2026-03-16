Nigerian reality TV star and medical doctor, Dr Cherry, has shared the news of her son, King Jesse Chimbido Reginald

The embattled celebrity shared the tragic news on Saturday, March 14, 2026, months after she and her ex-husband divorced

Many netizens took to social media to offer their condolences and sympathise with Dr Cherry's son, King Jesse Chimbido Reginald

Popular Nigerian reality TV star and medical doctor Cherry Adannaya Osigwe, popularly known as Dr Cherry, has announced the demise of her child, King Jesse Chimbido Reginald, months after her marriage ended in divorce.

Popular Nigerian reality TV star and medical doctor Dr Cherry loses her son King Jesse Chimbido Reginald months after divorce. Photo source: @officialdrcherry

Source: Instagram

Dr Cherry shared the news of the tragedy that had befallen her on her official Instagram page on Saturday, March 14, 2026.

What happened to Dr Cherry's child?

The exact circumstances surrounding the late King Jesse's demise remain unknown, with Dr Cherry sharing little information.

However, some reports indicate that the young child had been battling an illness and was admitted to the hospital for treatment before his untimely passing on Tuesday, March 10, 2026.

In a video she shared on Instagram, Cherry detailed her nine-month journey carrying the late King Jessie in her womb and the struggles she experienced after her delivery at a medical facility.

The Ultimate Love reality TV show season one participant also shared her memorable moments with her late son at home and in public.

She also shared footage of King Jessie's final moments on earth and private burial after his untimely demise.

In a lengthy emotional post that accompanied her video, Cherry questioned herself in her moment of anguish, asking if she had done enough as a mother, and prayed for strength to deal with the loss of her late son.

Nigerian writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and her husband, Ivara Esege, lose their 21-month-old son, Nkanu Nnamdi, after a short illness on January 7, 2026. Photo source: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Source: Facebook

Describing her son as the love of her life, the reality TV star expressed how her son's demise had left her in a sad state and prayed for his peaceful rest.

She wrote:

"No Mother should ever have to bury her child. 🤦‍♀️ Not after nine months of pregnancy, of losing herself. After the painful child delivery, sleepless nights, postpartum stress, anxiety, amnesia, and depression?"

"Not after loving them more than life itself. 💔 God, this is too painful to bear. 😭 But you gave him to me, and you have called him back. Why? Was I not a good mother? Didn’t I love him enough?! Where did I go wrong, Lord?"

"Please forgive me and let me know so that when you return him to me, I won’t lose him again. 🙏 Rest In Perfect Peace, my Beloved Son. 🕊️ My heart is broken into pieces. There is nothing joyful in this life without you in it. Please do return to Mummy. 🙏 I love you forever, son ❤️."

The Instagram post of Nigerian reality TV star Dr Cherry mourning the loss of her son is below:

Dr Cherry's son's demise stirs sad reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

AnnastaciaSuperfly commented:

"So sorry, dear. May you find solace in Christ Jesus."

Iykennama said:

"Oh my, this is heart-wrenching 💔. So sorry for your loss, Cherry."

Nwunye_ajie wrote:

"God have mercy! I am so sorry you have to go through this. I’m really sorry. May God comfort your heart."

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's son passes away

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's son, Nkanu Nnamdi, passed away on Wednesday, January 7, 2026.

The renowned writer and her husband, Ivara Esege, announced the death of their child in a public statement.

Many Nigerians took to social media to offer their condolences to Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and her husband as they mourned their son's death.

Source: YEN.com.gh