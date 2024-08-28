A video of Perfect Match Extra contestant Hermes sharing her views on financing in relationships has surfaced

The young lady stoked an online debate with her controversial statement that her money is hers, but her partner's money is theirs

Netizens who saw the post were outraged and shared their views in the comment section of the X post

Perfect Match Extra contestant Hermes has ignited a social media debate with her controversial statement on financing in relationships.

The young lady in the video boldly asserted that she's entitled to her partner's money, emphasising that her money is hers, while her partner's money belongs to the two of them.

PM Extra's Hermes is stating that she's entitled to her partner's money while he's not. Image source: 3Xtra

Source: Twitter

Speaking from her past life, she indicated that she was previously shy about taking money from her lover; however, she's built the confidence now to demand money from her partner since she's entitled to it.

The other panellists on the show, however, disagreed with her assertion in the video, which has since gone viral.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to her video

Netizens who saw Hermes' video were disappointed in her statement and called out the beautiful Ghanaian lady in the comments section.

@benmintahx wrote:

"Shouting inside a microphone? Everything that comes out of that head shouldn’t be taken seriously. Let’s help her… might be that she has mental complications."

@leslie_kkkay wrote:

"Run away from these women."

@enocksmith84 wrote:

"Chewwww."

@ok_krypton2 wrote:

"Right now do you know the best thing to do? You see when they start saying trash like this, and you comment or say anything. Even if you can take care of their parents and grandparents, you’re be tagged as a broke guy. So now you just have to watch, laugh and pass."

@squabsen wrote:

"They cry for equality but shy away from responsibility and accountability. It is true, formal education does not efface foolishness. Such an improvident person is not cut for relationship."

Lady to take rent from partner

In a related development, a Ghanaian lady boldly stated that she would take rent from her partner if they lived in the same house.

In an online video, she asserted that the man was responsible for providing shelter for his family while she attended to other responsibilities. Therefore, she would charge her partner rent if they lived in the same house.

Source: YEN.com.gh