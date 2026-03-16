A Ghanaian woman, Abena Ruth, has shared a romantic story of how she met, fell in love with, and married her husband

The couple has been happily married for a year and continues to look forward to many more years together

Her story has inspired social media users, with many praising the couple’s love story and congratulating them

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A Ghanaian woman has warmed hearts online after sharing the romantic story of how she met and fell in love with her husband.

In a TikTok video, Abena Ruth narrated how their love story began at work.

She explained that she first met her now-husband when she returned from leave, and though there was an instant spark between them, she maintained her professionalism.

Abena Ruth shares the romantic journey of how she met and married her husband. Photo credit: AbenaRuth/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Over time, the two became friends, engaging in long and meaningful conversations that eventually led to dates.

As her new friend was unfamiliar with Ghana, Abena Ruth took it upon herself to show him around, introducing him to the city’s sights and experiences.

One of their most memorable outings was to Sakumono Beach, where they enjoyed the serene environment and sampled local cuisine.

Their friendship continued to deepen, but after a few dates, he returned to his home country.

Distance, however, did not weaken their bond. The couple maintained regular communication through video calls and messages, and during this time, he proposed marriage.

Abena Ruth accepted, and upon his return, they got married.

The couple has now been happily married for one year, inspiring followers online. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Facebook

The couple has now been happily married for one year, and they look forward to many more years together.

Abena Ruth’s heartwarming story has captured the attention of social media users, inspiring countless congratulatory messages and admiration from followers across the platform.

Watch the lovely TikTok video here:

Netizens admire Ruth's love story

Scores of netizens have taken to the comment section on TikTok to share their kind words and admiration for the couple's love story. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of comments below:

Lovia commented:

"This is beautiful. God bless your marriage, always dear."

Abenaruth58 said:

"My husband is one of the few lovely, intelligent and respectful men I have known. You won't understand how crazy I am to have him. He loves me unconditionally and never judges me."

Abdul Razak noted:

"This is how my love story started but she was tasting every fruit like a Bat."

Acash said:

"You see how you didn't stress the white guy and made things pretty simple for him. If it had been Kofi Owusu, the story would have been different."

AbenaRuth replied:

"It is the other way round, interestingly, I have been the one stressing him out."

Shattress Adjwoa Ashison said:

"You look very familiar! Do u work at Goldspot?"

Ghanaian lady recounts how her boyfriend cheated

In a related story, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian lady had recounted how her boyfriend cheated on her.

The lady stated that she urged her boyfriend to visit a church for a breakthrough but instead found out that he was unfaithful.

Source: YEN.com.gh