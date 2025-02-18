Date Rush Popolampo Deceived on Valentine's Day With a Used iPhone

A Ghanaian lady, who partook in last year's Date Rush, has taken to social media to share a gift she received on Valentine's Day

In a TikTok video sighted on her page, Lady Popolampo looked visibly disappointed after unwrapping the parcel

Followers of her TikTok page flooded the comment section to mock her after seeing the content of the package

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Lady Popolampo, a Ghanaian woman, displayed a gift she received on Valentine's Day, which was observed on Friday, February 14, 2025.

The young woman was among the many lovers across the world who received various gifts on this year's Valentine's Day.

Lady Popolampo, a Ghanaian woman who participated in Date Rush, receives an iPhone on Valentine's Day. Photo credit: @popolampodorgysdiaries1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Taking to TikTok to share her present with her online community, Lady Popolampo showed a nicely packaged parcel she received from her beau.

The parcel she displayed contained a mobile device, which she claimed was an iPhone.

Despite receiving the gift with excitement, the Ghanaian woman still complained that it arrived late, saying she had expected it on Valentine's Day itself.

"But for some reason, I would not have received this gift. I was rather expecting this on Friday and he's now sending it," she said.

However, after opening the parcel, Lady Popolampo had an unpleasant surprise. The iPhone she thought she had received turned out to be a used one, cutting her excitement short.

She consequently called out the sender of the gift in the caption of the video sighted on her TikTok page.

"Kofi didn’t try at all aah how could you?" she wrote on the caption.

Lady Popolamdpo with the gift from her secret admirer sent her. Photo credit: popolampoondaterush11/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Last year, Lady Popolampo appeared on the popular reality TV show Date Rush to look for love, where she was paired with a man.

It's unclear if the Valentine's Day parcel she received was sent by the man she was paired with on the Date Rush show, which airs on TV3 on Sundays, or if it came from a potential suitor.

Below is a video of Lady Popolampo unwrapping her parcel.

Netizens react to Popolampo's video

Lady Popoplampo's video sparked mixed reactions on social media, with many netizens teasing her.

Below are some of the comments:

@Akwasi Frimpong said:

"Kofi The Brotherhood Is Proud Of You We Looking For To Have Same Surprises Always."

@Dhatboi Lamar Baronzy also said:

"I started laughing the moment I saw the rubber bag."

@Mustapha Yussif commented:

"I think Kofi bought it from circle so they give him keysoap so don't blame him."

@Love Bee also commented

"I have to arrest that guy for doing this to my sis."

Popolampo's secret admirer sends her worn-out slippers

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Lady Popolampo was left hugely disappointed after her secret admirer sent her worn-out slippers.

In a viral TikTok video, the former Date Rush participant berated the said secret admirer in an angry tone for disrespecting her.

Instead of sympathizing with her many netizens who came across her video rather chose to mock her.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh