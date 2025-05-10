Ghanaian fashion guru Osebo The Zarama left the red carpet of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards 2025 with nothing but praise trailing him.

Osebo arrived at the Accra International Conference Center for this year's edition of Ghana's biggest night in music with several associates behind him.

He had on an all-black outfit with a cape sweeping the floor as he moved for an interview with blogger GH Hyper.

His sophisticated look at the awards came with $2.5k leather boots by the Italian luxury high-end brand Dolce & Gabbana.

The pair of ankle boots is currently listed on the official website of Dolce and Gabbana at a slashed price of $1.5k.

Scores of fans thronged social media to share their reactions to Osebo the Zaraman's outfit.

Kwadwo Sheldon hypes his wife on TGMA 2025 red carpet

Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon was also on the red carpet.

The renowned digital content creator appeared in a black tuxedo, which he claimed was specifically hand-picked by his wife.

