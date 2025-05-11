Ghanaian singer Joel Ofori Bonsu, popularly known as OliveTheBoy, has received massive backlash for chewing gum on stage at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs) at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Saturday, May 10, 2025.

TGMA 2025: OliveTheBoy Receives Massive Backlash For Chewing Gum On Stage

The young musician won the Best AfroBeats Song award at the event with his 2024 hit song, Asylum. After being announced as the category winner, the Goodsin hitmaker climbed onto the stage with his entourage to receive the award and gave his speech.

As he delivered what was considered by many to be a subpar speech, OliveTheBoy continued to chew gum. His utterances have stoked backlash from Ghanaians on social media.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians blast OliveTheBoy for chewing gum

los_abena commented:

"OliveTheBoy, that was just a tacky speech. Why will you be chewing Gum whilst giving a speech? Razz Behaviour 🤦🏾‍♀️."

gyae_me said:

"The gum chewing , the speech, the demeanour. Chale, eveything be off. Make somebody groom Olivetheboy give we."

@afua_henewaa wrote:

"As to why Olivetheboy was chewing gum on stage like that is a topic for another day."

OrekodoLive commented:

"@OliveTheBoy_ Please, reduce the chewing of the gum. Or don’t chew at all. Thanks."

headboygh said:

"Chewing gum on stage while talking to the crowd was so unprofessional from Olivetheboy."

