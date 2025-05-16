Veteran highlife singer Dada Kwakye Duah, popularly known as Dada KD, has been reported dead.

Highlife singer Dada KD is dead. Photo source: DadaKwakyeDuah

News of the highlife singer's sudden went rife on social media around 10:30 pm on Friday, May 16.

The music industry has been devastated by reports of Dada KD's passing, which have been carried by several bloggers, including Amyeaw Debrah.

Renowned producer Kwame Mickey was heartbroken as he heard the news for the first time.

He shared a photo of himself and the now deceased singer Dada KD, which has garnered significant traction from social media.

It's unclear what led to the Odo Mu Anigye hitmaker's passing, and his family has yet to issue an official statement confirming the news.

Reports of Dada KD's death

Who is Dada KD?

Dada KD began his foray into music as a church instrumentalist at age 15. He started performing after secondary school when he joined a band.

He earned his official debut after meeting Michael Osei Agyeman, who took him to Gee Man's studio to record his first album, Honey Love.

His career took off worldwide mainly after his second and third albums, Adi Nye Wo' and 'Eden na megyee', influencing his trips abroad in 1998.

With nine albums, the singer, beloved for his hit love songs, is considered one of Ghana's contemporary highlife's greats.

He was adjudged Best Male Vocal Artist (Ghana Music Awards) in Britain in 2004 by Ghanaians Resident in Britain. Dada K.D. is currently based in Germany but comes home more often to promote his music.

Broda Sammy, Kwame Micky, others eulogise Dada KD

Dada KD was revered by many musicians, both old and new. Dada KD was close with many top stars, including Ambolley, Pat Thomas, Daddy Luma, etc whom he occasionally performed on stage.

The singer's death has left many of his colleagues emotional. Broda Sammy, Kwame Mickey, etc, are among several superstars who have reacted to Dada KD's news so far.

