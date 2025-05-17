Afia Schwarzenegger took to Instagram to mourn the passing of late highlife music legend Dada KD after news broke that he had passed away

The actress and social media personality posted a photo of Dada KD with a heartfelt caption, detailing how devastated she was about his death

Many Ghanaians were left grief-stricken when news circulated on the evening of Friday, May 16, 2025, that the music icon had met his maker

Ghanaian actress and social media personality Afia Schwarzenegger has reacted with deep sorrow to the passing of veteran highlife singer Dada Kwakye Duah, popularly known as Dada KD.

Afia took to Instagram shortly after news broke on the night of Friday, May 16, 2025, to mourn the late singer. She shared a photo of Dada KD and described how devastated she was about his death. Her post has since attracted many emotional reactions from fans and followers. In her post, she wrote:

"Ahhh Kwaku Duah..But why? RIP. Dada Kd passed away at Gbewe Hospital Today. May his loving, funny, kind soul rest in peace. This is so sad!!!! PLEASE PRAY FOR HIS FAMILY."

News of Dada KD’s death started circulating on social media around 10:30 pm on Friday. Several entertainment blogs, including that of Ameyaw Debrah, confirmed the reports. The cause of death is not yet known, and the family has yet to release an official statement.

Renowned music producer Kwame Mickey also expressed sadness after hearing the news. He posted a photo with Dada KD, which has since gone viral.

Dada KD was one of the most respected voices in Ghanaian highlife music. He began his music career as a church instrumentalist at age 15 and later joined a band after completing secondary school. His first album, Honey Love, was produced with the help of Michael Osei Agyeman at Gee Man’s studio.

He gained widespread attention with his second and third albums, Adi Nye Wo’ and Eden Na Megyee, which helped him tour abroad starting in 1998. He released nine albums over his career and was known for timeless love songs. In 2004, he was awarded Best Male Vocal Artist at the Ghana Music Awards UK.

Though based in Germany, Dada KD often returned to Ghana to promote his music. He maintained close ties with other highlife legends like Pat Thomas, Ambolley, and Daddy Lumba, often performing with them on stage.

Many musicians, including Broda Sammy and Kwame Mickey, have shared emotional tributes since the news broke.

In recent years, Dada KD has spoken publicly about his disappointment with the state of the music industry in Ghana. He expressed concern about the lack of support for veteran artists and admitted to feeling tired and unmotivated.

Nana Romeo details Nana KD's situation

YEN.com.gh reported Ghanaian media personality Nana Romeo shared details about the sudden death of highlife musician Dada KD.

According to Nana Romeo, Dada KD’s manager, he found him unwell at home on the morning of May 16, 2025, and rushed him to Gbawe Government Hospital, where he was pronounced dead after several hours of medical care.

Just a day earlier, Nana Romeo had accompanied Dada KD to the UK Embassy to secure a visa for a scheduled performance in London.

