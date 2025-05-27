A Ghanaian woman abroad has shared her memorable moment in a club after she requested Patapaa's song

The lady couldn't hide her emotions as the white DJ transitioned from the arab song to the viral Ghanaian fan favourite

A video she posted online about her experience has gained significant traction from Ghanaian netizens

A video making rounds online has rekindled he frenzy surrounding Patapaa's 2017 hit song, One Corner.

White DJ seen playing Patapaa's One Corner after a Ghanaian woman's request. Photo source: Patapaamisty, ShizzleMaNizzle

The video published on TikTok on May 26, 2025, documents a Ghanaian woman's moments at an Arab lounge.

The lounge had several foreigners jamming to a foreign DJ's performance. The beautiful Ghanaian lady gently interrupted the DJ's performance and requested Patapaa's One Corner.

She went on to give the DJ, who was not familiar with the Ghanaian song song helped him with some clues.

It was a heartwarming moment for Patapaa's superfan when the DJ finally played One Corner.

Before the Ghanaian woman walked up to the DJ, he was playing LM3ALLEM by Moroccan pop superstar, Saad Lamjarred.

LM3ALLEM has over two billion total YouTube was adjudged the most watched YouTube video in Africa in 2019.

A huge part of Saad Lamjarred's success with LM3ALLEM was as a result of its placement in the 2016 edition of the Pro Evolution Soccer game.

How big was Patapaa's One Corner?

Patapaa's One Corner, featuring Ras Cann and Mr Loyalty, was one of Ghana's most successful songs in 2017.

According to Patapaa, real name, Justice Amoah, no Ghanaian song has made waves around the world more than 'One Corner.'

The song became popular because of its crazy dance routine, which organically became a sensation in Ghana and other parts of Africa, especially Nigeria.

Despite songs like Black Sherif's Kweku The Traveller and Camidoh's Sugarcane becoming global hits, the One Corner hitmaker maintains that his song remains the biggest song in Ghana's history.

In a 2022 interview with GNA Entertainment, Patapaa said that ‘One Corner' placed Ghana's music on the global stage, with music lovers around the world paying attention to the country and what its creatives had to offer.

Patapaa's moment of fame stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Patapaa's song playing in an Arab club abroad.

Shawarma Delights🌯😋🌯🫶🏾 said:

"Thanks for putting Ghana on Ohemaa 💕."

MR SAMUEL wrote:

"Don’t tag Patapaa else he will be going to interviews telling us his song is being played all over the world 😏."

Akuashella🙌💐💕 remarked:

"After that request Ablekuma Nana lace."

BlinkzCarter shared:

"Who noticed the d.j’s face after the song was been played 😂😂."

