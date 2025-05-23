UCC student with disability, Enoch Eshun, has impressed Ghanaians after performing one of Stonebwoy's hit songs

Enoch Eshun wowed his mates with his unique performance during an evening programme with a live band group

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after watching Enouch Eshun's heartfelt performance on X

Enoch Eshun, a talented student from the University of Cape Coast (UCC) who lives with a physical disability, has touched the hearts of many after a captivating video of his performance went viral on social media.

In the video shared on X on May 23, 2025, Enoch was seen passionately delivering a heartfelt rendition of Stonebwoy’s hit song, Tomorrow, accompanied by a lively band.

UCC Student with disability, Enouch Eshun, sings Stonebwoy's Tomorrow song in a viral video. Photo credit: @ashiman_gunshort.

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian student Enoch has been unable to sit for the past five years, yet he bravely took the stage to showcase his musical talent.

During the performance, the atmosphere was electric, with attendees visibly enjoying the vibrant energy he brought to the venue.

His powerful voice and emotional connection to the song resonated with the audience, who were impressed by his determination to pursue his passion despite the challenges he faced.

Stonebwoy’s Tomorrow song emphasised the uncertainties of the future while encouraging listeners to focus on their personal growth rather than compare themselves to others, and served as a fitting backdrop for Enoch’s performance.

It reminded everyone present of the importance of resilience and optimism, qualities that Enoch embodies in his journey.

UCC student with disability performs Stonebwoy's song

UCC student Enouch Eshun has got Ghanaians teary-eyed after he performed Stonebwoy's song in a viral video. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Funboy Yaw Nelson stated:

"I was expecting to turn on the light."

Nana Asante stated:

"Sometimes you people want us to sin but kash I see no evil 🙈 speak no evil 🙊 and touch no evil 😂."

#SWAGG_HUZZ_ENTERTAINMENT stated:

"This Video must get to Stonebwoy❤️❤."

Paperx stated:

"As you keep quiet, may good things locate you🥺🥺."

The video of Enock Eshun's performance is below:

Source: YEN.com.gh