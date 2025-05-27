A recent video of Iso Paeley, the former host of TV3's live shows, is gaining ground on social media.

Former host of Music Music and Sound Splash on TV3 Iso Paeley seen at a car dealership in the US. Photo source: Tv3ghana, trueKingautosalellc, SimplyKOD

The presenter, who has been off TV for close to two decades, was seen at a car dealership in the US.

He started off as a production assistant on TV3 in rose through the ranks to become head of TV3's entertainment department in the early 2000s.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Iso Paeley was seen at a car dealership in the US.

The renowned media personality was seen checking some of the high-end cars at the dealership.

A Ghanaian car dealer at the facility spotted Iso Paeley and decided to record his moments at the dealership.

Iso Paeley, who appeared to be fond of the Ghanaian car dealer, didn't hesitate when he decided to record.

The former presenter and actor endorsed the car dealer and asked customers to consider patronising him.

Fans drool over Iso Paeley's rare public appearance

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Iso Paeley's public appearance.

Joy85 said:

Iso Pele, waow!, that's why we don't hear about him in Ghana again

Libra_babe wrote:

Thank you so much 😊 I’ve been where he was for a long time but I forgot his name, so happy I got my answer 👍

Luckylipps remarked:

Waaoow it's been a while 🥰I have even forgotten about him 😂he was very popular in here ✌🥰🥰🥰

Ol' Gee Jango shared:

Iso Pele!! wowwww! I've been asking of his whereabouts for a long time!

Official.oley7 commented:

He hosted Hitz Video but never knew he hosted music music

Nana Yaw added:

Papa Sly, hes been slying since. The English is englishing.we go come buy some soon.

