Famous Ghanaian socialite Rashida Black Beauty got many people admiring her beauty which she flaunted in a TikTok video

Rocking a blue fitted dress, Rashida sang Ghanaian music trio Praye's Shordy while showing off her braids and natural look

Rashida was not pleased with the laughing comment by one TikToker and she went off on them in the replies

Viral internet sensation Rashida Black Beauty turned heads online with her beauty when she posted a selfie video on her social media handles.

Rashida Black Beauty flaunts her pretty look

In the viral video she posted on her TikTok account, she rocked a blue fitted dress that accentuated her figure. The dress had a folding v-shaped neckline.

Her hair was neatly braided with extensions. It was a mixture of cornrows and goddess knotless braids. She did not wear any makeup in the video as she flaunted her natural looks.

However, she had long eyelash extensions, and her nails were beautified with acrylic nail extensions which made her look more beautiful.

In the exciting video, she sang, Praye's 2012 hit song, Shordy, a classic tune by the Ghanaian music trio.

Rashida sang the lyrics of the song word for word while making hand gestures and flaunting her beautiful self. She recorded the video in the corridors of her simple home.

Rashida Black Beauty blasts fan on TikTok

In the comment section, while some fans admired her beauty and showered her with compliments, others tried to troll her by laughing at her.

Rashida did not hold back as she lashed out at one particular TikTok user, Omono, for dropping a laughing emoji.

In her reply, she asked the TikTok user why they were laughing at her video and wondered what was funny about the video she had posted.

"What's funny here," Rashida replied to the TikToker.

A conversation between Rashida and a fan

Reactions to Rashida Black Beauty's video

The comment section was filled with love, smileys and other lovely emojis as people shared how they felt about Rashida's post using those emojis.

One TikTok user admired her beauty and referred to the viral internet sensation as a beautiful girl, and added several heart and smiley emojis to their message.

Below are the reactions to the video Rashida Black Beauty posted on her official TikTok account:

Thelady_withalamp2 said:

"Beautiful girl 🥰🥰🥰💖💖💖💖💝💝💝💞💞."

Rashida Black Beauty performs with Kofi Kinaata

YEN.com.gh reported that socialite Rashida Black Beauty and celebrated rapper Kofi Kinaata mounted the stage at a concert in Berekum on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

In a video that surfaced on social media, the duo performed Kofi Kinaata's 2018 hit song MalaFaka, which thrilled ravers.

Ghanaians commented on how much they had missed her and prayed for her to be consistent in the entertainment industry. Others shared their admiration for her beautiful transformation.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

