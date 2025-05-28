An unconfirmed scoop about wealthy business tycoon Dada Joe Remix's arrest is fast gaining ground on social media

The reports indicate that Dada Joe Remix, known to be a cousin of viral sensation Showboy, is allegedly facing extradition to the US

Showboy, in his reaction to the Dada Joe Remix's rumours, distanced himself from his cousin

Controversial Ghanaian social media personality and musician Sam Safo, popularly known as Showboy, has distanced himself from his cousin Dada Joe Remix after rumours of the latter's arrest.

According to the Snapchat news site SelTheBomb, Dada Joe Remix, Dada Joe Remix was picked up in an FBI sting on May 28, 2025.

The rumours come after Ghanaian musician Hajia4Reall was reportedly released from a US prison on Thursday, May 22, 2025.

Hajia4Reall was handed a one-year and one-day jail term in the US on June 28, 2024, over her involvement in a romance scam after more than a year of proceedings.

Last year, when Hajia4Reall was charged, it was said that Dada Joe Remix was among several persons of interest in her case.

Dada Joe Remix's rumoured arrest has yet to be verified by him or his team.

Showboy used to call the self-styled business tycoon and philanthropist his cousin. In August 2024, Showboy made a post online thanking Dada Joe for gifting him a Range Rover.

"God bless DADAJOE remix !! God bless my Cousin for gifting me Range Rover autobiography … I’m so happy I’m just crying … 25th of August is my birthday and this is the best birthday present ever 🤘🏿🤘🏿🤘🏿🤘🏿loyalty has no price 👌🙏."

When asked about his relationship with Dada Joe Remix after the latter's arrest, Showboy said:

"The last time I checked, they denied me any cousin position. I'm into music and media. I dropped a song today. I make wild waa. "

The controversial social media personality went on to comment about the trend of FBI-related arrests in Ghana,

"I will expose a lot of things u don't have any idea about. I said this last year. The victims in America are crying for their money they lost. They pressured the FBI to do their job! If u scammed anybody and used Yankee account, they will come and pick u up."

