Controversial Ghanaian media personality Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah has reacted after President John Dramani Mahama revoked Anne Sansa Daly's appointment as a member of the Board of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

President Mahama Revokes Anne Sansa Daly's NHIA Appointment, Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah Jubilates

In a letter from the Office of the President, the government announced that she was no longer under consideration for a role at the NHIA and that Prof. Dr. (Med) Ernest Yorke had been nominated to replace her with immediate effect.

In response to Anne Sansa Daly losing her appointment, Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah took to his X (formerly Twitter) page to express his excitement over the news.

The media personality shared a screenshot of the story from Citi FM's page and warned any individual who would pick a fight with him.

The popular journalist also claimed that he warned Anne Sansa Daly, but she allowed his big rival, Kevin Taylor, to use her to tarnish his image publicly.

He wrote:

"My name is Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah, think twice before you fight me. 😎✍️. I warned you but you allowed your Kitchen cry baby boyfriend to use you."

