Shatta Wale's girlfriend, Maali, has expressed her admiration for Evangelist Mama Pat, aka Nana Agradaa

In an online post, she called the controversial televangelist her mum while reacting to one of her viral moments

Maali's video has garnered significant traction on social media as netizens shared their admiration for her

Maali, Shatta Wale's girlfriend, with whom she recently had a baby, has identified Evangelist Mama Pat, aka Agradaa, as her 'mum'.

Maali reenacts Agradaa's viral sound on TikTok. Photo source: MaaliMaali, OriginalAgradaa

Source: TikTok

Maali expressed her admiration for the controversial televangelist in a TikTok published on May 29.

In Maali's video, she was captured reenacting one of Agradaa's recent viral moments on the pulpit.

The sound used in Maali's video was culled from a ministration in which Agradaa bragged about her husband, Angel Asiamah.

The sound has already been used nearly 5000 times on TikTok alone.

Maali's subtle warning to Shatta Wale's stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Maali's subtle warning to Shatta Wale's suitors.

Ewuradjoa🦋❤️ said:

"😂😂😂I will come for shatta now that you have made me understand why you are not leaving him for us."

Adiepena Agyeiwaa kodie 🦅 wrote:

"eeeeeeeeeeeeeh noko beautiful heerrrrrrrr no way no way aaaaa afriso noko beautiful."

Ephya 🍓🍓7th June🍓🍓☝️🍓🍓💯 wrote:

"All this one for my father SM FOR LIFE Don’t come and kill person because of us and run away ooo."

EL-Roland remarked:

"My king dey drink milk waaa....sm for life ❤❤❤."

Agradaa shares update on her defamation case

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agradaa shared an update on the defamation lawsuit Empress Gifty filed against her at the Tema High Court.

The televangelist claimed that some important personalities pleaded with her over a possible out-of-court settlement.

Agradaa said she would not listen to them and would fight the case in a law court and end Empress Gifty and Hopeson Adorye's marriage.

