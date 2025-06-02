Ghanaian business tycoon Ibrahim Mahama is looking to own an automobile museum in Accra by 2028

He shared his aspirations in an interview after visiting Ghana's inaugural automobile museum, recently launched by Osei Kwame Despite

Ibrahim Mahama's video, as he talked about the specifications for his automobile museum and how it'll differ from Depite's, has garnered traction online

The CEO of Engineers and Planners, Ibrahim Mahama, opened up about his dreams to open an automobile museum in Accra after visiting Osei Kwame Desite's launch of his swanky showroom on June 1.

Ibrahim Mahama To Build His Auto Museum by 2028, Takes Inspiration From Despite

Ibrahim Mahama was invited to the ceremony as part of a long list of dignitaries, including Otumfuo Osei Tutu.

As an enthusiast, the CEO of Engineers and Planners couldn't hide his admiration for Kwame Despite during the launch.

"His collection is out of this world. I'm a car enthusiast, but to have such cars in here actually took a long time to plan," he said.

The business mogul established that he would take inspiration from Despite's achievement and establish his museum in the next three years.

In the interview, he hinted at citing the museum in the Accra airport area and his specifications for the project.

"I shall establish a museum, but not as big as this. He's actually my senior and I give him respect for what he's done"

Ibrahim Mahama boasts a luxurious fleet including a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, a Porsche 911 Turbo S, a Lamborghini Aventador SV, and many BMWs.

In addition to the expensive cars, the wealthy businessman boasts an enviable fleet of private jets. He recently added a new aircraft to his collection.

Anticipation builds towards Ibrahim Mahama's auto museum

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Ibrahim Mahama's upcoming auto project.

Douglas Somiah said:

Ibrahim stop that, despite can’t be your senior, how much is one mining heavy duty truck, how many of them do you have, just one can buy 10-15 of despite Lexus, come to excavators, dozers, cranes and other machines that I can’t mention, he is just a small person before you.

Joyce Danyo

Kwame Despite is the 3rd on the list of richest people in Ghana right? I hear one woman by name Patricia Poku-Diaby is also on that list. Omg... I want to meet her and shake her hands k3k3🤑🥰

Martin Agyekum marked:

The way this man love car driving erh.. I'm not sure he can hv a car museum, because he will drive all the cars 😂 he won't allow them to be parked

Frank Tawiah Tagoe

The government must build a presidential museum, all the quotes, the sayings, the speeches must be framed on the wall for prosperity to judge.

Amg Barima Don Dior

Those teaching Despite what to do with his money 😂 💔 gyamra mo Yale wahu 😂 so much bitterness in poor man’s heart why 💔😂😂 He chop ur country money ?

McNeil Koney

Humbleness paaa be this. He rather hold the mic for this interview

Ibrahim Mahama warns Appiah Stadium in public

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ibrahim Mahama warned Appiah Stadium as they met at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City.

The businessman warned the staunch NDC supporter to behave properly, as the latter complained about being snubbed by Sam Jonah at the event.

The video of Ibrahim Mahama warning Appiah Stadium in public triggered many reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

