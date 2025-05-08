Ghanaian mogul Ibrahim Mahama was driving one of his luxurious vehicles when he met a rider he knew

The businessman rolled down his window to greet the young man, leading to a brief conversation in Hausa

A video of their chat surfaced on social media, intrigued Ghanaians who admired Mahama's humility

Ghanaian businessman and the CEO of Engineers and Planners, Ibrahim Mahama, in a heartwarming video making rounds online, was seen in his grey Mercedes G-Wagon.

The business mogul, considered one of Ghana's wealthiest people, appeared to be in the driver's seat without a chauffeur or a convoy in sight.

Ibrahim Mahama had stopped the car just like several other drivers due to the heavy traffic on the road when he identified a rider he knew.

The CEO of Engineers and Planners is known to be a passionate supporter of the bikelife scene in Accra and has been part of several ride-outs.

The passionate autolover was recently spotted riding a Honda Gold Wing motorcycle, which costs over GH¢400,000.

Ibrahim Mahama boasts a luxurious fleet including a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, a Porsche 911 Turbo S, a Lamborghini Aventador SV, and many BMWs.

In addition to the expensive cars, the wealthy businessman boasts an enviable fleet of private jets. He recently added a new aircraft to his collection.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the rich businessman rolled down his car window to gain the attention of the rider who was on the other side of the road.

The young man responded to Ibrahim Mahama, calling him Baba, which means father or wise old man in Arabic as they conversed briefly in Hausa.

In their conversation, the brother of President John Mahama got to know that the young rider was headed for the mountains.

After the chat, the multi-millionaire, who appeared to be on his way to the young man's direction, tasked him to follow so they could go together.

Ibrahim Mahama's public appearance stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Ibrahim Mahama's moments in traffic.

RolexxG remarked:

"Herr I wish I was u man. That man ibrahim Mahama ebi my spirit connector."

kwabenasailor wrote:

"Tell him he should get ready to president 💯💯by force 🔥🔥."

iddrisul632 said:

"The religion (Islam) teaches us to always be humble because we are nothing."

user63307250803651 shared:

"I swear I Ibrahim Mahama be street gangster."

Livingstone added:

"For those who thinks he drives without any bodyguard don't try o. People like that have spy's everywhere 💪."

Ibrahim Mahama drives his Aventador

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Ibrahim Mahama drove his Lamborghini Aventador SV at high speed on a mostly deserted road at night.

The Aventador SV, known for its exceptional speed and sleek design, is a testament to Mahama's penchant for high-end automobiles.

The mining company boss spoke about the car he was driving in the dark in the video, with residents urging him to be safe in his exploits.

