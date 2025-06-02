Ghanaian businessman and politician, Nana Kwame Bediako grabbed attention at Despite's car museum launch

Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, showed up in a blue Bugatti Atlantic valued anywhere between $10m to $40m

Ghanaians marvelled at the vintage car, with some comparing it to a Volkswagen Beetle, also called an Aportro.

Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, showed up at the opening of Osei Kwame Despite's museum in an eye-catching Bugatti Type 57SC Atlantic.

Nana Kwame Bediako attends the launch of Osei Kwame Despite's museum launch in a vintage Bugatti Atlantic. Image credit: @ghkwaku

Dressed in a burgundy and grey waistcoat and trousers over a white inner shirt, Bediako exuded wealth and power as he walked out of his vehicle into the venue of the programme.

He exchanged pleasantries with a few gathered dignitaries and was escorted inside by his bodyguards.

The politician's appearance in his classic car sparked excitement among Ghanaians, who praised the real estate developer for his taste in cars.

His appearance in a vintage car was also hailed for having a direct connection to the event he was attending.

The video of Bediako arriving in his Bugatti is below.

In another video from the event grounds, Bediako was seen exchanging pleasantries with the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Ocloo.

Kwame Bediako, other dignitaries attend museum launch

Businessman Osei Kwame Despite, the owner of the Despite Media Group of Companies unveiled a new automobile museum located in East Legon, Accra, on Sunday, June 1.

The museum contains a carefully curated number of exotic and vintage cars collected over the years by the philanthropic media mogul.

Throughout the years, Despite has garnered headlines for showing off his vintage cars, which he noted as a passion of his.

His collection, including a Bugatti, a Rolls Royce Silver Wraith LWB, a Bentley, Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar, and a Harley Davidson motorbike, highlights the decades of effort he put in into collecting vintage cars.

The newly opened museum is expected to provide an avenue for car enthusiasts of both local and international flavour to turn up and indulge in their love of classic cars.

Nana Kwame Bediako joins other dignitaries at the launch of Despite's automobile museum in Accra on Sunday, June 1. Image credit: Nana Kwame Bediako

The launch was attended by swathes of prominent Ghanaians including Bediako, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, actor John Dumelo, actress Jackie Appiah, and many others.

Reactions to Nana Kwame Bediako's vintage car

Ghanaians has compiled reactions to the video of Nana Kwame Bediako appearing at Despite's museum in his vintage Bugatti car.

iamchrislarry said:

"I will never be broke button..."

b_ryt_4eva wrote:

"Proper 'APOTRO CAR'"

erickwameodame commented:

"I love seeing luxury 😍😍😍😍"

abrahamwelbeck1 wrote:

"Back in the 2000's if you're using this kind of car people will laugh at you. Now it's called luxury."

kobby_stone19 wrote:

"Not on the Bortianor-Aplaku road."

Nana Kwame Bediako's son flies abroad

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Nana Kwame Bediako's son travelled abroad for business and pleasure.

Goddy Bediako shared a viral video of himself modelling wearing a hoodie paired with jeans shorts.

The video sparked reactions from Ghanaians who praised the young man for his sense of fashion and style.

