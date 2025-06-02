Ibrahim Mahama got guests at the Despite Automobile Museum launch laughing when he showered praises on the CEO of the Despite Media

In a video, Mr Mahama described Osei Kwame Despite as a wealthy man richest whose wealth is clean

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments sections, as some laughed over the post, while others drew various meanings from his words

Renowned businessman and industrialist Ibrahim Mahama has publicly lauded Dr Osei Kwame Despite, describing him as a true wealthy man.

In a video, the renowned Ghanaian entrepreneur paid glowing tribute to Dr Despite, declaring that his wealth was clean.

This rare commendation was made during the grand launch of the Despite Automobile Museum and Showroom in Accra over the weekend.

The high-profile event brought together influential figures from Ghana’s business, entertainment, and traditional leadership circles.

Among the distinguished guests was Ibrahim Mahama, founder of Engineers and Planners and a respected name in African entrepreneurship.

While posing for a picture with Osei Kwame Despite, Ibrahim Mahama, showered pre

"No be joins oo, no be excavator money oo, e be real money," he said in a video which has since gone viral online.

Many Ghanaians have interpreted Ibrahim Mahama's comment as a jab at the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, who has been accused of engaging in illegal mining.

The embattled NPP chairman remains in custody after he was arrested on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, after making an appearance at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) in Accra.

