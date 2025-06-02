Presidential staffer on Diaspora Affairs, Kofi Okyere Darko, has disclosed that he used to sell cassettes and compact discs for Dr Osei Kwame Despite

Kofi Okyere Darko, widely known as KOD and a prominent presidential staffer on Diaspora Affairs, recently opened up about his inspiring journey from humble beginnings to becoming an award-winning media personality.

The media personality's story included a significant chapter involving Ghanaian millionaire Dr. Osei Kwame Despite.

KOD made a striking appearance at the official launch of Despite's luxurious automobile museum, a momentous event that took place on June 1, 2025, and was graced by the presence of His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Dressed in a fashionable long-sleeve lace shirt paired with crisp white trousers and sleek black shoes, KOD commanded attention at this high-profile gathering, celebrating Ghana's rich automotive heritage.

In an exclusive interview with GH Hyper, KOD recounted how his passion for music and media was sparked by his early experiences working closely with Dr. Osei Kwame Despite.

Reflecting on his teenage years, KOD stated,

"I used to sell compact discs and cassettes for Despite at Daddy Lumba's shop. That job during secondary school opened my eyes to the music industry and laid the foundation for my career."

"I was one of the quiet players involved in the initial stages, although I was also working at Radio Gold at the time, which prevented me from making a public appearance."

“Seeing how far he has come is nothing short of spectacular, and I still affectionately refer to him as Bra Osei. It truly is a testament to the success stories that emerge from Ghana.”

John Dumelo and his wife rock matching outfits

The event also drew the attention of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and other notable personalities, including Honourable John Dumelo, the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon and Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture.

He and his gorgeous wife, who is always a Gifty Dumelo, were a picture of elegance amidst the star-studded crowd.

The couple sported coordinating outfits, with stylish white shirts and fashionable denim jeans. Gifty, a recognised style influencer, turned heads with her flawless centre-parted curly hairstyle, polished makeup, and chic accessories, including black Dolce & Gabbana shoes and a designer handbag.

KOD gets a new political appointment

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about media personality Kofi Okyere-Darko, who was appointed by former President John Dramani Mahama as the presidential adviser on Diaspora Affairs.

The founder of the renowned Rhythms On Da Runway show has received an outpouring of congratulations from various celebrities, including Oheneyere Gifty Anti, celebrating his new role.

KOD, a gifted broadcaster and politician, is also happily married to talented Ghanaian fashion designer Ophelia Crossland.

