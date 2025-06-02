Otumfuo, Ibrahim Mahama, Jackie Appiah & 20 Top Celebs Grace Despite's Automobile Museum Launch
- Otumfuo Osei Tutu II commissioned Dr Osei Kwame Despite's automobile museum on June 1, 2025
- Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, General Secretary of the NDC, Aseidu Nketiah, John Dumelo, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, the MP of Jomoro constituency and others, were present at the event
- Screen goddess Jackie Appiah and other popular celebrities including Gifty Dumelo, Efia Odo, exuded beauty at the event
On June 1, 2025, Ghanaian businessman Dr. Osei Kwame Despite officially opened Ghana's inaugural automobile museum in East Legon, Accra, marking a historic moment in the country’s cultural and automotive realms.
The launch event was a grand affair, attracting a wide array of stars and dignitaries who highlighted the importance of this venture.
Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II, the revered Asantehene, looked impeccable in a bespoke tailored suit as he ceremonially cut the ribbon, symbolising the museum's significance as a cultural and economic asset for the nation.
The event was attended by a constellation of prominent figures, including influential businessman Ibrahim Mahama, former President John Agyekum Kufuor, and popular actress Jackie Appiah, who dazzled attendees in her elegant white ensemble.
Otumfuo Commissions Despite's automobile museum
Asantehene Otumfuo arrived in style to commission Ghana's first automobile museum in grand style.
