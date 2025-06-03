Nana Akufo-Addo, during Otumfuo Osei Tutu's visit to his residence in Nima, hailed Effutu MP Alexander Afenyo-Markin

The former president referenced Afenyo-Markin's status as the Mighty Minority leader as he introduced him to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The Asantehene and the president laughed heartily as Afenyo-Markin stepped up to exchange pleasantries

The Minority leader of Ghana's ninth parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has met with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Akufo Addo Introduces Afenyo Markin To Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The Member of Parliament for the Effutu constituency was one of several bigwigs in the New Patriotic Party who joined Akufo-Addo to welcome the Asantehene as he visited his residence in Nima on June 3.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the former president, who was seen seated by the Asantehene, introduced Afenyo Markin to the king.

Akufo-Addo referenced the MP's Mighty Minority status as he introduced Afenyo-Markin to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The audience erupted in amusement as Afenyo-Markin stepped up to greet and exchange pleasantries with the Asantehene.

The MP firmly shook Otumfuo's hands and bowed to establish the king's authority.

His gesture signifies profound respect, submission, and humility, and a declaration of loyalty to an authority.

Afenyo Markin's moments with Otumfuo Osei Tutu and Akufo-Addo got many talking about his reign as the leader of the NPP caucus in parliament.

Afenyo Markin's meditation pose goes viral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afenyo-Markin had led a batch of MPs from the New Patriotic Party in protest of Chairman Wontumi's detainment by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

In an attempt to express his frustrations with the NDC government after Chairman Wontumi's detention, the minority leader unveiled an unpopular side of himself.

He was seen sitting outside the EOCO block in an ancient style of Indian pose in the art of meditation.

