Captain Smart has warned Minority Leader Alex Afenyo-Markin to prepare to be persecuted by the NDC government

The warning follows Chairman Wontumi's arrest and release by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO)

Captain Smart claimed the NDC is ready to persecute Afenyo-Markin just as the NPP did to Cassiel Ato Forson

Ghanaian broadcaster, Godsbrain Blessed Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, has issued a stern warning to the Minority Leader, Alex Afenyo-Markin, following the arrest of the Ashanti Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP) chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako.

In a video, Captain Smart stated that Mr Afenyo-Markin will soon be arrested. He claimed the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will put the Minority Leader through the same predicament the NPP put Cassiel Ato Forson through when they were in office.

What did the NPP do to Ato Forson?

Recall that in 2016, the NPP, led by Nana Akufo-Addo, accused Cassiel Ato Forson, the then Deputy Minister for Finance, of being complicit in the overpricing and mismanagement of the controversial ambulance deal, which they claimed was emblematic of financial mismanagement under the Mahama administration.

The ambulance deal involved the purchase of 200 ambulances by the Mahama administration to improve Ghana’s emergency healthcare system.

However, the NPP claimed that the ambulances were purchased at an inflated price, with poor procurement practices and a lack of transparency surrounding the transaction.

The NPP argued that the deal, which was financed through a loan, was an example of the financial recklessness of the NDC government.

At the time of the deal, Cassiel Ato Forson was the Deputy Minister for Finance. His role in the procurement process and the financial arrangements made him a key target for the NPP’s criticisms.

The NPP accused him of being directly responsible for overseeing or approving the financial terms of the deal, which they said involved questionable pricing, and took legal action against him.

