Alexander Afenyo Markin was among the NPP legislators who walked out of Parliament in protest of the continued detention of Bernard Antwi Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi

The minority leader led the protest at the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) headquarters on May 29

A video of him sitting in a lotus meditation position, aka Padmasana, has gained significant traction on social media

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian lawmaker and the Minority Leader of the ninth Parliament courted attention online after his moments at the protest on May 29 in support of the detained New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi, surfaced online.

Afenyo Markin's serious meditation pose during the protest in support of Chairman Wontumi at the EOCO head office goes viral. Photo source: HonAlexanderAfenyoMarkin, GhanaEye

Source: Facebook

In an attempt to express his frustrations with the NDC government after Chairman Wontumi's detention, the minority leader unveiled an unpopular side of himself.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Afenyo-Markin was captured in Padmasana, an ancient style of Indian pose in the art of meditation.

The Effutu MP had his thumb and index finger together, enacting the Gyaan Mudra, a hand gesture which signifies a divine connection between an individual and the supreme universe.

Afenyo Markin speaks at protest grounds

Afenyo-Markin called the bail conditions excessive and unfair.

“There are many people who have appeared before investigative agencies and they are treated with respect. They go, cooperate, and when it is time to go to court, they do. But the way we are treating ourselves now—it will come back to haunt us in 2029. Let’s be careful.”

“Wontumi must be freed now. He is not going to run away. He will make himself available. He should be admitted to self-recognisance bail...That so-called GH¢50 million bail justification is unreasonable and outrageous.”

Godfred Dame leads Chairman Wontumi's legal team

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Chairman Wontumi met with the police service's Criminal Investigations Department (CID) for questioning.

Boasiako's legal team had been bolstered by former Attorney General Godfred Dame, who accompanied him to the CID's headquarters in Accra.

Aside from his lawyers, Chairman Wontumi was accompanied by some leading members of the NPP, who have claimed he is being persecuted.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh