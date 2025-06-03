Otumfuo Osei Tutu II visited Akufo-Addo at his residence on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, as part of his duty tour in the Greater Accra Region

The Asantehene received a warm welcome from the former president, his wife, Rebecca Akufo-Addo and NPP executives

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and Akufo-Addo's interaction at the residence triggered reactions from Ghanaians on social media

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, visited former President William Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at his residence in Nima on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, as part of his duty tour in the Greater Accra Region.

The Ashanti King made a grand entrance at the former New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer's plush home in a convoy with his heavy security detail and council of elders.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II received a warm welcome from Akufo-Addo and his wife and former First Lady, Rebecca Naa Okaikor Akufo-Addo, as they exchanged pleasantries on the premises.

The Asantehene and his elders were also welcomed by several high-profile figures of the NPP, including the Member of Parliament for the Damongo constituency, Samuel Abu Jinapor, former Chief of Staff Akosua Fremah Opare, former Minister of Defence, Dominic Nitiwul, and former National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah.

Former President Nana Akufo-Addo's private secretary, Fawaz Aliu, Minority Leader in Parliament and the MP for the Efutu constituency, Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, and Member of Parliament for the Bantama constituency, Honourable Francis Asenso-Boakye, were also present during Otumfuo's courtesy visit.

During the visit, the former president expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Asantehene and Asanteman for their unwavering support during his two-term tenure as the Head of State of the country.

He praised Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for being influential in settling the chieftaincy conflicts and restoring peace and stability in the Dagbon region as the chairman of the Committee of Eminent Chiefs during his presidency.

The Asantehene also touched on his interactions with Akufo-Addo during his presidency and his longtime close relationship with him. He also took group photos with the former president and his party members before departing the residence.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's courtesy visit to the former president's residence comes days after his appearance at businessman Dr Osei Kwame Despite's grand commissioning of his new Automobile Museum.

The Asantehene was the special guest of honour at the plush event, which was attended by numerous high-profile celebrities like Sarkodie, Ibrahim Mahama, Kofi Job, Kwaku Manu, Jackie Appiah, Despite Media staff, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Funny Face, John Agyekum Kufuor, and many others.

Below are the videos of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's visit to Akufo-Addo's residence:

Otumfuo's visit to Akufo-Addo's residence stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

ENB commented:

"I'm a Ga, but I don't know why I just love otumfuor. Can people stop insulting him? He is cool. 🥰🥰🥰."

LIWASTY said:

"Otumfour is telling Addo Dee that Afenyo is working hard. 👏👏👏."

Ben Kobby 2 commented:

"Afenyo and Otumfour have something in common. We know it. 😇"

Source: YEN.com.gh