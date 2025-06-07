Dr Osei Kwame Despite knelt before Otumfuo Osei Tutu II after the launch of his automobile museum in a viral video

Ghanaian lawyer Kennedy Osei also knelt beforethe Asantehene for gracing his father's event on June 1, 2025

Some social media users have commented on the viral video that Ghanaweb posted on their Facebook page

Ghanaian businessman Dr. Osei Kwame Despite has publicly demonstrated his profound respect for Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II during the grand inauguration of Ghana's first-ever automobile museum.

This landmark event took place on June 1, 2025, and was a testament to Dr. Despite's commitment to preserving automotive heritage in Ghana.

Despite and his son Kennedy Osei kneel before Otumfuo at the launch of his automobile museum on June 1, 2025. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

In a heartfelt video that has circulated widely on social media, the founder of Despite Media is seen kneeling before Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu as a gesture of gratitude for honouring his invitation and for his presence at the celebration.

Accompanying Dr. Despite were several other distinguished figures, including former President John Agyekum Kufuor, Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, and Honourable Kennedy Agyapong, all of whom contributed to the event's prominence.

After the touching display of respect, the Asantehene briefly engaged with Dr. Osei Kwame Despite and the other notable attendees, fostering an atmosphere of camaraderie and cultural significance.

The launch itself attracted an impressive array of high-profile guests from various sectors across Ghana. Notable attendees included business magnate Ibrahim Mahama, NDC Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia, actor and politician John Dumelo, and prominent entertainment figures such as Kwaku Manu, Efia Odo, KOD, and internationally acclaimed rapper Sarkodie.

Despite Automobile Museum has an extensive collection that ranges from stunning vintage classics to the latest cutting-edge supercars.

It also boasts an interactive driving simulator designed to give visitors a fully immersive experience in the world of automobiles, blending both education and entertainment.

The Facebook video is below:

Despite's wife slays in a stylish outfit

In another highlight of the day, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite's wife, Awurama Despite, made a striking impression at the official event.

She donned a bespoke outfit that reflected her impeccable style and was tailored to perfection. Known for her usually reserved presence in the public eye, she captivated onlookers with her sophisticated spaghetti-strap peplum top, which accentuated her graceful figure.

Awurama complemented her top with a vibrant lemon-green floral-design long skirt, a choice that not only elevated her look but provided a refreshing contrast against the backdrop of the upscale occasion.

Her long, luxurious lace hairstyle cascaded elegantly down her back, adding to her poised demeanour as she mingled with family and friends.

Her makeup was flawless, harmonising exquisitely with her complexion and ensuring that her features stood out.

She accessorised her outfit with striking round gold earrings that sparkled with every movement, drawing attention without being overly ostentatious.

Completing her ensemble, Awurama adorned herself with an assortment of elegant bracelets and matching rings that hinted at her refined taste and elevated status within the high-society atmosphere of the event.

Her choice of designer shoes not only matched her outfit impeccably but also enhanced her poise and confidence as she gracefully navigated through the venue.

The Instagram video is below:

KOD sells cassettes for Despite

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Kofi Okyere Darko, the presidential adviser on diaspora affairs, who said he sold cassettes and compact CDs for Despite.

The radio host, known as KOD, said he first gained experience, as well as in-depth knowledge of the entertainment industry, through his relationship with the successful businessman.

Popular blogger GH Hyper posted a video of Kofi Okyere Darko on Instagram, and some social media users have commented on it.

