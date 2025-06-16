Evangelist Mama Pat, aka Nana Agradaa, has warned her church members to stay away from her husband

During a sermon on holiness in church, the controversial televangelist said she would not condone infidelity among her congregants

She laid out the punitive measures that church members who find themselves in such situations will face

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The founder of Heaven Way Bible Church, Evangelist Mama Pat, aka Agradaa, has strongly advised her female congregants to be extra careful so as not to fall prey to temptations from her husband, Angel Asiamah.

Agradaa sends a strong warning to female congregants about her husband, Angel Asiamah. Photo source: Evangelist MamaPat

Source: Facebook

In a clip culled from her sermon in church on June 15, 2025, the controversial televangelist, formerly an idol worshiper, established that she would not condone infidelity and sexual indiscipline in her church.

Agradaa maintained during her sermon that not even Angel Asiamah can escape her wrath when he cheats on her.

"Even if you're my husband and you cheat, I will demote you because I am led by the Holy Spirit. We're not here to joke. The same applies to me. When I cheat on my husband, I must be demoted," she said.

"We're not here to be riddled by infidelity. We're here to speak the word of God, so if you're a lady who allows yourself to be used by any pastor, be quiet and don't use your experience to ruin the church," she sternly warned.

The Heaven Way Church's founder, in her sermon, encouraged women and men to report such cases to her immediately so as not to become victims of sexual predators in her church.

Evangelist Mama Pat, aka Agradaa, flaunts the lovely bond between her and Angel Asiamah, her husband. Photo source: OriginalAgradaa

Source: Instagram

Agradaa sets boundaries for church members

According to Agradaa, some members only come to her church to break her marriage.

The controversial televangelist established that she had a mechanism for warding off people who come to her church without genuine intentions.

"As for me, as soon as you enter my church, you're my worst enemy because when someone outside says something about me, people won't believe. But whatever comes out of your mouth will be believed."

Agradaa's warning to members stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Agradaa's strong stance against infidelity in her church.

BIGGEST RAJ said:

"Asiamah, are u cheating or trying to? Careful oo the shots are yours 😂😂😂."

KWAKU LEGACY shared:

"The church of husband, wife and other relatives issues international 😂😂😂."

✈️Hëïs_✝️Plüstër Jnr 🔫remarked:

"Asiamah is going through a lot 😂 we can’t see it."

afuahemaa added:

"I'm suspecting Asiamah, he has started cheating😂."

Agradaa's husband kneels before her

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agradaa sprayed her husband with cash in church in celebration of this year's Father's Day.

The televangelist's husband excitedly showcased his dance moves as he knelt on the main stage. He expressed his gratitude to his wife as she serenaded him with a special Father's Day celebration song and continued to shower him with several currency notes.

Agradaa later held Angel Asiamah's hand and helped him get up from the floor before joining him as they danced together and shared a hug afterwards.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh