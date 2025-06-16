Agradaa Rattles Tongues, Warns Angel Asiamah Against Cheating On Her
- Evangelist Mama Pat, aka Nana Agradaa, has warned her church members to stay away from her husband
- During a sermon on holiness in church, the controversial televangelist said she would not condone infidelity among her congregants
- She laid out the punitive measures that church members who find themselves in such situations will face
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
The founder of Heaven Way Bible Church, Evangelist Mama Pat, aka Agradaa, has strongly advised her female congregants to be extra careful so as not to fall prey to temptations from her husband, Angel Asiamah.
In a clip culled from her sermon in church on June 15, 2025, the controversial televangelist, formerly an idol worshiper, established that she would not condone infidelity and sexual indiscipline in her church.
Agradaa maintained during her sermon that not even Angel Asiamah can escape her wrath when he cheats on her.
"Even if you're my husband and you cheat, I will demote you because I am led by the Holy Spirit. We're not here to joke. The same applies to me. When I cheat on my husband, I must be demoted," she said.
"We're not here to be riddled by infidelity. We're here to speak the word of God, so if you're a lady who allows yourself to be used by any pastor, be quiet and don't use your experience to ruin the church," she sternly warned.
The Heaven Way Church's founder, in her sermon, encouraged women and men to report such cases to her immediately so as not to become victims of sexual predators in her church.
Agradaa sets boundaries for church members
According to Agradaa, some members only come to her church to break her marriage.
The controversial televangelist established that she had a mechanism for warding off people who come to her church without genuine intentions.
"As for me, as soon as you enter my church, you're my worst enemy because when someone outside says something about me, people won't believe. But whatever comes out of your mouth will be believed."
Agradaa's warning to members stirs reactions
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Agradaa's strong stance against infidelity in her church.
BIGGEST RAJ said:
"Asiamah, are u cheating or trying to? Careful oo the shots are yours 😂😂😂."
KWAKU LEGACY shared:
"The church of husband, wife and other relatives issues international 😂😂😂."
✈️Hëïs_✝️Plüstër Jnr 🔫remarked:
"Asiamah is going through a lot 😂 we can’t see it."
afuahemaa added:
"I'm suspecting Asiamah, he has started cheating😂."
Agradaa's husband kneels before her
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agradaa sprayed her husband with cash in church in celebration of this year's Father's Day.
The televangelist's husband excitedly showcased his dance moves as he knelt on the main stage. He expressed his gratitude to his wife as she serenaded him with a special Father's Day celebration song and continued to shower him with several currency notes.
Agradaa later held Angel Asiamah's hand and helped him get up from the floor before joining him as they danced together and shared a hug afterwards.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor) Ansah Peter is an entertainment editor who joined YEN.com.gh in September 2023. He studied Development Planning at KNUST, graduating in 2018. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates eight years back as a showbiz and arts blogger for the now-defunct motionhypegh.net, continuing to Muse Media Networks, acting as the editorial manager for the network's flagship multimedia platforms. He has also managed several PR roles with top clients, including Morgan Heritage. In 2024, Peter completed Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation