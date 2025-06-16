Agradaa celebrated her husband, Angel Asiamah, during church service on Father's Day on Sunday, June 15, 2025

The televangelist's husband knelt before her in front of the congregation as she sprayed lots of cash on him

Footage of the unique moment between Agradaa and Angel Asiamah triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Controversial Ghanaian televangelist Patricia Asiedu, popularly known as Agradaa or Mama Pat, celebrated her husband, Angel Asiamah, on Father's Day on Sunday, June 15, 2025.

Agradaa’s husband, Angel Asiamah, kneels before her as his wife sprays cash on him on Father’s Day in church. Photo source: @evang_mama_pat, @Villasofficial

The former priestess held a celebration event for her husband in front of a large congregation that converged in her Heaven Way church for Sunday's service.

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh, Angel Asiamah was spotted kneeling in front of his wife, Agradaa, as she sprayed cash on him while the church members cheered them.

The televangelist's husband excitedly showcased his dance moves as he knelt on the main stage. He expressed his gratitude to his wife as she serenaded him with a special Father's Day celebration song and continued to shower him with several currency notes.

Agradaa later held Angel Asiamah's hand and helped him get up from the floor before joining him as they danced together and shared a hug afterwards.

The televangelist later instructed the church media team to project the image of her husband and threatened to dismiss them if they failed to do so.

The video of the couple's moment in the church triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media.

Agradaa and Empress Gifty's legal battle

The video of Agradaa spraying cash on her husband, Angel Asiamah, while he knelt before her, comes days after she appeared at the Tema High Court for her first court hearing over the GH₵20 million defamation lawsuit gospel musician Empress Gifty filed against her.

Televangelist Agradaa with her husband, Angel Asiamah, at a bank. Photo source: @originalagradaa

During the court proceedings, the televangelist's lawyer failed to show up, leading to the case being adjourned for another date.

In an interview with media personality Mike 2 after the court appearance on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, Empress Gifty's lawyer, Sam Kyere of Osei Aidooh Akpokavie and Co. chambers, shared that he and his client could not move the motion for an injunction against Agradaa due to the latter's lawyer's absence.

He also noted that Agradaa and her lawyer had filed an application to dismiss Empress Gifty's GH₵20 million defamation lawsuit. He added that there would be another hearing on June 26, where the judge would look at both the televangelist's application and their affidavit before the case continues.

The televangelist responded to Sam Kyere's remarks and made some allegations against him.

Reactions to Asiamah kneeling before Agradaa

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Idalove commented:

"Love is sweet when your husband is Asiamah 😂😍."

Merit said:

"I don’t blame them. I blame those watching the concert show.😳😳😳."

Dhatlady unique wrote:

"Did I hear my houseband or my ears are deceiving me? 😂😂😂😂 Mama Pat won’t kill us."

nanabae_3 said:

"This man is so much of a blessing to his wife. He even respects her mantle by kneeling. God bless you, Mr. Noko husband."

Agradaa's daughter Rihanna exhibits lip-syncing talent

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agradaa's daughter Rihanna exhibited her lip-syncing talent in a video that surfaced on social media.

The televangelist's daughter impressively performed gospel musician Kofi Owusu Peprah's popular Big God Afro song.

Agradaa's daughter Rihanna's talent impressed many Ghanaians, who showered her with praise on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh