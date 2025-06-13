Gospel singer Selina Boateng has opened up on marriage, explaining that it is not always a bed of roses

In a recent interview, Boateng, who got married in 2019, indicated that she would make adjustments if she had a chance to go back

She advised unmarried people to take their time to marry rather than basing their decisions on societal pressures

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Renowned gospel singer Selina Boateng has shared candid reflections on marriage, stating that she would make different choices if given a second chance.

In an interview on Onua FM on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, the celebrated musician explained how marriage has fundamentally altered her understanding of the institution.

Gospel singer Selina Boateng gives marriage advice five years after her wedding. Photo source: @selinaboatengofficial

Source: Instagram

"Marriage has opened my eyes in so many ways," Boateng said. "If I had the chance to go back and make changes or amend certain decisions, I honestly would—because until you're inside the walls of marriage, you'll never truly understand what it is."

The gospel artiste emphasised that many people enter marriage with misconceptions that quickly crumble when faced with the daily realities of partnership.

"You may think something is red until you get in and realize it's green. You think it's white, but it's actually yellow," she explained.

The Alpha and Omega hitmaker offered heartfelt advice to singles, urging them to seek divine guidance before making matrimonial commitments.

"My prayer for anyone looking forward to marriage is this: May God go ahead of you and grant you a high level of wisdom, Solomon's kind of wisdom, to choose the right partner. Because if you end up with the wrong person, it will be nothing short of hell. And I say this from experience," she stated passionately.

Selina Boateng warns about societal pressures

When asked what she would do differently, Selina Boateng indicated she would have ignored societal pressure about marriage timing.

"I would not have listened more...People will pressure you: 'You're aging,' 'You're late,' 'Just marry or just have kids.' Don't listen to that. You alone know the fire you're walking into, and only you will endure it," she concluded.

Swipe below to watch Selina Boateng's interview:

Selina Boateng's wedding and marriage

Selina Boteng's advice comes more than five years after she married her husband, Isaac Berchie. The couple tied the knot in Kumasi in 2019 in a marriage ceremony, which was climaxed with a big church wedding on December 7.

Gospel singer Selina Boateng and Her Husband, Isaac Berchie, at their traditional wedding in Kumasi on December 6, 2019. Photo source: @selinaboatengofficial

Source: Original

Following their wedding, the 2012 VGMA Gospel Song Of The Year winner and her husband welcomed their first child almost three years later. She announced the birth of their child, a baby boy, in March 2022, with beautiful baby bump photos.

"He is the #AlphaandOmega, the beginning and the end. He will accomplish it. Hallelujah! Blessed be the name of Jehovah Elohim. See what the Lord has done... What we've been praying for has come to pass😍 It's a boy🙏🙏🙏🙏," she said at the time.

Selina Boateng releases song ahead of tour

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Selina Boateng had released her highly anticipated single, Flipping Over.

The song was released ahead of an exciting itinerary packed with activities for her fans, including a tour

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh