Showboy wanted to become a lawyer, but the viral Ghanaian sensation ended up a convicted felon in the US

The controversial fame-seeking musician recounted bits of his hard life in the US, which many couldn't see beyond his flashy lifestyle

His story, as he seeks to hopefully become a better version of himself, has garnered traction on social media

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Controversial Ghanaian musician and executive Sam Sarfo, aka Showboy, has opened up about bits of his time in the US, which many didn't get to know.

Showboy Eyes New Life, Recounts Hard Times In The US: "Peer Pressure Messed Up My Dreams"

Source: Facebook

The Ghanaian, known for his flashy lifestyle in the US and deep ties with African showbiz, said he was once a security personnel.

On June 19, he shared his story on social media, recounting how peer pressure had robbed him of his dreams.

Many remember the viral sensation for his flashy lifestyle, rolling with top celebrities like Davido and Tema-based rapper Criss Waddle.

"I was a security guard in America and also worked at the coffee shop !!! Something they will never tell you," he said.

According to Showboy, he had enrolled in college with big dreams of possibly becoming a lawyer.

However, pressure from his peers caused him to drift away from his dreams.

"Was in college …. And peer pressure messed my dream n all my opportunities up …. So i advice u . Do better n be the best version of ur self .. i have regretted a lot"

In 2019, the controversial Ghanaian, now seeking another shot at life, was imprisoned in the US for six years for stabbing Junior US, a US-based Ghanaian musician, during a confrontation.

While Junior US survived the stabbing, he was later killed in a separate robbery incident in 2021.

Last year, he was deported to Ghana and has since been taking steps to rebuild his media and music career.

Netizens react to Showboy's story

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens in reaction to Showboy's story and advice.

@fiifi_manfred wrote:

One day some of us will tell them about how you were one of the best students in Joduro, getting some of the best grades to go to Presec, not too late though. Take care

@dat_krobo_boi said:

Sake of FBI investigations people are now over explaining themselves to prove that they are legit 😂😂

@iAmRegend_Tv wrote:

Nyame nsa wom Paapa 🙏 Bebiaa be y3 fine Adanko 🙏

@NiiMants70 noted:

You are still that guy. Your prison diaries were peak. I remember when your mates spoke highly of you when they questioned your intelligence, that’s when I knew there’s a whole different version of you.Talent or No talent y3 b3 blow.

@Sucresidue noted:

It wasn’t peer pressure… nobody can trick you or convince you to do anything.

@AkwesiBibinii

I will never understand people who fall for or blame peer pressure for their horrible choices in life. I mean how did you not make something meaningful out of the opportunity you got being in America? You had no aim and no goal. Peer pressure will never get me. Tweaa.

Showboy falls out with Dada Joe Remix

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Showboy had reacted to Dada Joe Remix's alleged arrest after the latter was arrested by the FBI.

Showboy, who used to call the self-styled business tycoon and philanthropist his cousin, established that he didn't know Dada Joe Remix after news of his arrest.

According to the controversial social media sensation, Dada Joe Remix turned on him and tried to have him killed

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh