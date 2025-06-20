A footage from 2022 capturing how Kofi Boat celebrated his wife in grand style has resurfaced

The beautiful woman got a brand new plush 4x4 ride from Kofi Boat as her Valentine's Day present

The video is gaining ground online considering Kofi Boat's saga after the FBI arrested him over a $100m fraud case

A video of Ghanaian tycoon Isaac Oduro Boateng, who has been arrested by the FBI over $100 million with his wife, has surfaced on social media.

The video is believed to be from 2022 when Kofi Boat's beautiful wife celebrated on Valentine's Day that year.

The items gifted to her included a brand new V8 ride, $10k, a teddy bear and some flowers.

"Woke up next to the best man in the world and the best gift. I love you so much, regardless of everything. Like I always say it's the effort for me. This got me. It's going to be and you till the end of time," the post accompanying the video noted.

Not much is known about Kofi Boat's wife. In a recent video, Shatta Wale, who was connected to the arrested tycoon, expressed her sympathy to his family.

"Madam Joyce, I am really sorry. I feel bad. Because of Kofi Boat, I can't even sleep. I can't even hold myself thinking about Kofi Boat's children. Who told you Kofi Boat is a scammer? It was just a business that went wrong. Why would Kofi Boat sit behind a computer and defraud someone?"

Who is Kofi Boat?

Kofi Boat was a filthy rich Accra-based tycoon known for his deep ties with several Ghanaian showbiz stars, including Shatta Wale.

The dancehall star often referred to him in several social media posts as his brother, godfather and boss.

On June 13, Kofi Boat was arrested in a joint operation between Interpol and the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) over a $100 million fraud case.

He and two other individuals appeared before a Magistrate court on Monday, June 16, 2025, after which they were remanded in police custody and subject to extradition to the US.

Sources say Kofi Boat was the ringleader of a financial crime syndicate that operated several Business Email Compromise (BEC) and romance scams between 2016 and 2023.

His woes follow a series of arrests in Ghana as the US ramps up efforts to crack the whip on financial criminals worldwide, killing its businesses and weaponising love to prey on its older citizens.

Shatta Wale defends his godfather, Kofi Boat

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale had stuck his neck out for Kofi Boat, defending him despite his legal woes.

With teary eyes, Shatta Wale backed Kofi Boat, saying that his close associate was not a fraudster but was involved in a genuine business deal that went wrong and brought him his current legal woes.

According to him, Kofi Boat's brush with the law has made him restless at night. He stated that businessmen tend to get involved in bad business deals that create issues for them. As such, he had advised himself not to associate with many friends to avoid getting into any legal trouble.

