Controversial ex-convict Showboy has reacted to Kofi Boat's legal woes after the latter was arrested by the FBI

In a video, after news of the rich Kofi Boat's arrest, Showboy spoke bitterly about how he was treated after leaving prison

His hot take about the ongoing FBI operation hinted at an individual whom he believes has gone into hiding

Controversial Ghanaian social media personality and musician Sam Safo, popularly known as Showboy, has courted attention online after his reaction to Kofi Boat's arrest.

Showboy weighs in on the FBI's operations, which have rounded up some of Accra's rich tycoons, including Kofi Boat. Photo source: Showboy2hypegang, FlavourTipz

The musician, who was deported from the US last year, spoke about the recent FBI operations in Ghana, which have led to the arrest of several tycoons in Accra.

He linked the legal woes of Kofi Boat and others to their failure to look after him after he was released from prison.

"My billionaire friends never welcomed me. None of them even threw a party for me. I was just there crying silently," he said.

Showboy, who is known to be close to some of Accra's richest tycoons, claimed that he expected to be treated well by most of his associates.

Rather, all he got was silence and threats on his life despite being a loyal friend while in US custody.

In the video, Showboy identified some others whom he believed had gone into hiding because of the FBI's crackdown on cybercrime in Ghana.

"When I came back from prison, one individual who lied to me was Don Royce. He told me to choose any car of my liking. I heard he's now hiding," Showboy claimed.

Showboy prophesies doom for Accra tycoons

It can be recalled that sometime in 2022, Showboy slammed convicted romance scammer Hajia4Reall for ratting out some Ghanaians.

In his rants, Showboy maintained that he had a chance to do something similar, but instead, he went silent and did his time.

It appears the controversial musician's stance has changed. In his recent video, which has popped up after Dada Joe's arrest, he prophesied doom for some of his embattled associates, who can potentially land on FBI's radar.

"I am in my lane. If you gave me something small, I would shut up. This is not blackmail, it's media. Pay me and I keep quiet," he added.

The nature of the FBI's accusations against Kofi Boat, who is believed to be the ring leader of a criminal enterprise operating out of Ghana, has stoked a frenzy on social media.

Court documents intercepted by GhanaWeb confirm that Kofi Boat is a prime suspect in a $100 million fraud case. He was accused of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering.

Old video of Showboy's message to Hajia4Reall

Showboy cuts ties with Dada Joe Remix

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Showboy had distanced himself from Dada Joe Remix, whom he once called his cousin.

He went public with his decision after his supposed cousin was picked up in an FBI sting on May 28, 2025.

Dada Joe Remix has been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

