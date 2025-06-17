British-Nigerian boxing champion Anthony Joshua has called out Nigerians for lying to him in a viral video

The 35-year-old boxer told President John Dramani Mahama that Ghanaians are very friendly and welcoming

Some social media users have commented on Anthony Joshua's video, which has gone viral on Instagram

British-Nigerian boxing superstar Anthony Joshua recently showered praise on Ghana following his visit for the highly anticipated Legacy Rise Sports: Battle of the Beasts boxing event, which took place on June 13, 2025.

During his visit, he also addressed what he perceived as misleading narratives perpetuated by his Nigerian counterparts regarding Ghana.

Anthony Joshua says Nigerians lied to him as he praises Ghana as a beautiful country. Photo credit: @ghhyper.

Source: Instagram

In a notable courtesy call on President John Dramani Mahama at the Jubilee House in Accra on June 16, 2025, the two-time unified heavyweight champion expressed his heartfelt admiration for the West African nation.

He candidly mentioned his initial hesitation to include Ghana in his itinerary, a decision influenced by the prevalent notion among many Nigerians that Nigeria holds a superior status.

Anthony Joshua calls out Nigerians

Champion boxer Anthony Joshua highlighted his newfound appreciation for Ghana during the meeting with the President of Ghana.

“Coming to Ghana actually wasn’t on my agenda. Because, for some reason, everyone in Nigeria puts Nigeria above Ghana. But I’m now here and I’m looking around like, they’ve been lying to me."

Since landing in the bustling capital on Friday, June 13, Joshua has engaged in diverse activities, from public appearances in local markets to private meetings with community leaders.

His involvement in the Battle of the Beasts event, organised under the guidance of Sharaf Mahama, has broadened his perspective on Ghanaian culture.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

crison_logah stated:

"All Ghanaians are happy except 38%😂p3."

k_sefah stated:

"Dude can be a good politician. Great speech."

misz_rosie

"Noko beautiful. Some people are bleeding but will still watch 🤣🤣."

tashacheekz

"Real recognises real. We’re just humble people that’s all!!!! 😂."

The Instagram video is below:

Anthony Joshua talks about Ghanaian culture

Anthony Joshua was visibly impressed by various aspects of the country, including its warm hospitality, well-maintained infrastructure, and rich cultural heritage.

“I’m impressed with your beautiful country, the amazing culture, the hospitality, the airport facilities, and the organisation of events here. I can’t wait to go back and tell everyone across the world how beautiful this place is."

The Instagram video is below:

Ibrahim Mahama gifts Anthony Joshua a motorbike

In a notable gesture during his stay, Ibrahim Mahama, the prominent Ghanaian billionaire businessman and brother of President John Dramani Mahama, bestowed a Honda motorbike upon Joshua as a token of gratitude.

The motorcycle, valued between $10,000 and $18,000 depending on the model, served as more than just a gift; it was a heartfelt acknowledgement of Joshua's steadfast support for Sharaf Mahama's initiative aimed at promoting boxing in Ghana.

Joshua made a memorable entrance during his visit, riding through the lively streets of Accra on the motorcycle, a moment that reflected his infectious excitement and gratitude for the extravagant gesture.

This thrilling moment was captured in a vibrant video shared by KingBygone, showcasing Joshua’s enthusiasm and appreciation for the warm welcome he received.

This generous act by Ibrahim Mahama not only highlighted his commitment to nurturing sports in Ghana but also emphasised the importance of fostering international connections. It further solidified his reputation as a key philanthropist and influential figure in the socio-economic landscape of Ghana.

The Instagram video is below:

Sharaf Mahama teaches Farida Mahama self-defence techniques

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Sharaf Mahama, who taught Farida Mahama basic self-defence skills in a viral video.

The president's son and CEO of Legacy Rise Sports showed his younger sister basic boxing skills at the Battle of the Beast event.

Some social media users have praised Sharaf Mahama for being a caring and protective big brother.

Source: YEN.com.gh