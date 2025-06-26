Ghana's best-selling male artiste, Black Sherif, was in Paris for this year's Paris Fashion Week

His moments in Paris, enjoying the city's bike life and immersing himself in the fashion scene, have stoked a frenzy online

Fans have taken particular interest in his choice of footwear for a dinner by the menswear brand Wales Bonner

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif was spotted in Paris wearing a swanky pair of Wales Bonner shoes.

The musician is among scores of celebrities flocking Palais de Tokyo for this year's Paris Fashion Week Menswear Spring/Summer showroom from Wednesday, June 25 to Sunday, June 2 2025.

The flowery flats are listed on Fashion Network as part of Wales Bonner's Spring/Summer Menswear look collection.

The fashion brand, established in 2014 by English designer Grace Wales Bonner, who had styled top stars including Lewis Hamilton, FKA twigs, Omar Apollo, Jeff Goldblum, and Tyler Mitchell.

Wales Bonner is best known for its preppy bohemian aesthetic, embracing the multifaceted nature of its founder by combining all aspects of her interests, personality and background.

Additionally, the brand promotes conversations about contemporary social issues surrounding gender, sexuality, race and politics via its films, lookbooks, campaigns, collaborations and runway shows.

Black Sherif, who is having a banner year after releasing his sophomore album Iron Boy, doesn't shy away from bold fashion either.

His unpopular Wales Bonner look for Paris 2025 adds to a tall list of Black Sherif's heavily criticised looks. Talk of his swanky outfit for the BET Awards 2025, which garnered a significant frenzy on social media.

Netizens react to Black Sherif's shoes in Paris

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Black Sherif's Wales Bonner shoes for Paris 2025.

@ellinomezzi said:

This with 3 sisters socks on our day or with the Ghana socks as a 6th March leader 🤔

@Genesis_saiko shared:

I REALLY want you people (Ghanaians) to leave Blacko be HIS TRUE SELF 🙏🏿

@Dumble007 noted:

They getting paid extra to rep that community

@uniquetrendzz remarked:

This wey Dey vex Shatta wale no oo 😂😂😂😂😂

@Huey_Brabus commented:

Nope Nope , I hope they aint making my Guy dress like a Girl 🤦🏾‍♂️. Its their Thing gees.

@lfckofislay wrote:

This one dier ebe Satan ein class 5 shoe this oo 🤣🤣

@iamkelvinbrown added:

Blacko ankasa hands for touch am 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

Black Sherif's mishap in Takoradi deconstructed

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an even organiser had spoken about Black Sherif's delayed performance at the Takoradi Mall Event Centre

Concertgoers expressed their frustration by pelting him with water due to his tardy arrival on stage. They said he arrived ten hours late for a concert billed for 7 pm.

Black Sherif’s management team rejected the previously agreed-upon payment just one hour before the artist’s scheduled performance, as per the event organiser's account. He accused the artiste and his team of demanding more money despite signing a contract.

