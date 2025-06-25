Ghanaian event planner Mutombo has spoken about Black Sherif's delayed performance in a viral video

The team member alleged that Black Sherif's management team wanted more money despite signing a contract

Some social media users and music lovers have reacted to the viral video that bloggers posted on the X platform

Organisers of the recent Unifest Concert, held at the bustling Takoradi Mall Event Centre, have come forward to clarify the circumstances surrounding Black Sherif’s delayed performance, which ignited a firestorm of discussion on social media.

On June 22, 2025, Black Sherif became a trending topic after concertgoers expressed their frustration by pelting him with water due to his tardy arrival on stage.

Unifest Concert organisers open up on the show's delay, claiming Black Sherif’s team refused a GH¢300k payment. Photo credit: @blacksherif.

Eyewitnesses described the chaotic atmosphere as fans grew increasingly restless, eagerly awaiting the much-anticipated performance.

The event promoters have claimed that Black Sherif’s management team rejected the previously agreed-upon payment just one hour before the artist’s scheduled performance.

Unifest organisers talk about Blacko's delayed performance

Mutombo, one of the event organisers, spoke during an interview, shedding light on the situation. He explained that the initial performance fee of GH¢300,000 had been settled, but moments before the performance, Black Sherif’s team ostensibly demanded an additional GH¢50,000.

“We had already paid him GH¢300,000, but he flat-out refused to step onto the stage. They kept insisting on an extra GH¢50,000, and for about an hour, they deliberated fiercely over this additional money."

Another organiser, YB, added further context during a segment on YFM. He pointed out that Black Sherif’s team raised concerns regarding the stage setup, claiming it fell short of their standards.

“They have specific requirements for their performances, and unfortunately, the stage did not meet those expectations. They voiced several complaints about the lighting and sound quality. While I didn’t include production specifics in the contract, it's clear that his management wasn’t satisfied with what was presented."

Fire Oja says Black Sherif has fortified himself

Away from the concert troubles, controversial Ghanaian pastor, Prophet Jedidia Henry Kore, widely known as Fire Oja, has responded to the backlash over his supposed 'failed' doom prophecy concerning Black Sherif's career.

During a recent interview with media personality Nana Romeo on Peace FM, Fire Oja vehemently denied claims that his prophecy had failed.

He reaffirmed his belief in the revelation he received from God, stating that the prophecy about Black Sherif came with specific conditions that outlined ways the musician could navigate potential challenges in his rising career.

“If Black Sherif continues to release hit songs and flourish in his musical journey, it simply means he took my advice seriously and sought guidance from another spiritual source to fortify himself against my doom prophecy."

With unwavering confidence, Fire Oja defended his prophecy, insisting that nothing had fundamentally changed in the musician’s trajectory.

He expressed his intent to pray for Black Sherif, seeking divine insight into whether the artist had sought any form of remedial action against the purported prophecy he delivered.

Black Sherif discloses career if music failed

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian artist Black Sherif, who opened up on what he would have done if he hadn't chosen to pursue a music career.

The celebrated artist said in a widely shared interview that he would have sold auto parts with his father.

Black Sherif is now touring with his band to promote his recently released album, Iron Boy, which is topping the charts.

