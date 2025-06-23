Ghanaian politician Kennedy Ohene Agyapong's young-looking wife looked spectacular in a black and white outfit at his birthday party

The style influencer accessorised her look with expensive jewellery, which has become the talk of the town

Some social media users have commented on Kennedy Agyapong's wife's outfit and hairstyle on TikTok

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian politician Kennedy Ohene Agyapong's beautiful wife Christiana Agyapong stole the attention at his lavish birthday party with her look.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of KenCity Media who turned 65 on Monday, June 16, 2025 celebrate his birthday at his plush residence to celebrate his birthday on Sunday, June 23, 2025.

Kennedy Agyapong's wife, Christiana, looks gorgeous in a designer dress and GH¢16,000 Hermès Bracelets at his 65th birthday party. Photo credit: @1957news.

Source: Instagram

Honourable Kennedy Agyapong's wife looked effortlessly chic in a white sleeveless turtleneck top and black trousers that exuded grace and confidence as she sat beside her husband.

The celebrity mother wore a short, centre-parted hairstyle and mild makeup that blended with her flawless skin tone.

She accessorised her look with gold earrings and a matching necklace and elegantly rocked two Hermès Framboise Enamel Clic H Bracelet GM Gold Hardware that is valued at $800 each.

Christiana Agyapong opted for the red and white design that drew attention to her wrist at the event.

The former Assin Central constituency MP looked dapper in a white long-sleeve shirt and tailored-to-fit trousers as he welcomed guests at the event.

Some members of the New Patriotic Party, including Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B), the Nhyiaeso constituency MP, Stephen Amoah, and Justin Frimpong Koduah, were spotted at the private event.

Kennedy Agyapong's wife flaunts her GH¢16,000 bracelets

Madame Christiana Agyapong grabbed attention at her husband's birthday party with her stylish appearance. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

DÁRK BÎDE stated:

"Awww that's awesome the incoming first lady yes indeed Let Ken be Ken he's the Man at the moment another Showdown is Loading Ka s3 heat Obiaa bowa 🔥🔥🙏."

AKUA stated:

"So what position do Stella and Linda have?".

Miss Jackie stated:

"Every day I hear and see different wife 😂😂😂Ahhh well she’s beautiful."

Abena Tirimud3 stated:

"I can see Anewu there ooo 😂😂😂 by the way, where is Mama Stella."

Mr Sammy Tugar stated:

"Incoming president and first lady, you are welcome."

user5743260951454 stated:

"OUR PRESIDENT KENNEDY OHENE AGYAPONG ❤️❤️❤️."

Myselfgmx stated:

"Kumerican First Lady. We Are the world 🤣When money is this loud, there is no wisdom behind. First Lady Kumerica, look how they are shouting even without power."

The TikTok video is below:

Kennedy Agyapong's daughter rocks a white dress

At the event, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong's young daughter, Nana Akua Agyapong, made a bold fashion statement with her white dress.

The young style influencer wore a white spaghetti strap dress and beautiful long braids hairstyle while showing off her bare face without makeup.

Nana Akua Agyapong's mother, Stacy Offei-Darko, who was the former National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), passed away allegedly at the Obengfo Hospital in 2018.

The X video is below:

Kennedy Agyapong promises to remain calm

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about a former member of parliament for the Assin-Central Constituency, Kennedy Agyapong, who promised his fans to remain calm when he is provoked during the impending NPP's flagbearer elections.

Kennedy Agyapong stated that when people provoke him, he will act in the opposite way from what they would expect.

Some social media users flocked to the comment area to share their opinion about Kennedy Agyapong's trending video.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh