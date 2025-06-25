Chef Abbys Gets Verified On TikTok, Ama Burland, Endurance Grand, Others Celebrate
- Chef Abbys, in a social media post, celebrated after he was officially verified on the TikTok platform
- The content creator's milestone comes after her recent stint at the Cannes Lions Festival in France, where she met the social media platform's CEO
- Scores of content creator colleagues, including Ama Burland and Endurance Grand, joined in to celebrate the viral chef
Ghanaian content creator Abena Amoakoaa Sintim Aboagye, aka Chef Abbys, has been verified on the platform. In a post on June 24, the viral chef announced her milestone on TikTok.
In a post celebrating her milestone, the content creator said,
"Look who has been verified!!!😭❤️. How does the blue tick look by my name, Esweet me dieeee."
Her milestone comes after meeting TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew at the Cannes Lions Festival in Paris, France and became the first and only Ghanaian in the TikTok CEO's privileged following list.
It also follows her admission into TikTok's Discover list. The list spotlights content creators on the app, impacting the world. It seeks to offer them exposure, training and direct support from TikTok's team.
This year's list featured 50 creators across five categories. Chef Abbys was the only Ghanaian and one of only six content creators from Sub-Saharan Africa on the list.
Many of Chef Abbys fans had grown increasingly concerned about the delay in her verification process despite her popularity on the platform.
The news of her verification has been a relief for the content creator's online community, constantly rooting for her strides.
Ama Burland, Enioluwa Endurance Grand, and Asantewaa were among a long list of influential content creators who thronged the comments section to hail Chef Abbys on her new milestone.
Netizens hail Chef Abbys after her TikTok verification
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Chef Abbys' TikTok verification.
phreidaamponsah shared:
"Congratulations Chef Abbys🥹 Your life indeed explains the sentence,”God’s time is the best” Your consistency is top notch👏🔥 You’ll surely be in Forbes 30 under 30 soon ✍️🙏❤️."
Edwin Barnes said:
"E sweet me too. I'm waiting for Ama Burland and her best friend to be verified as well ☺️☺️. Congratulations Sisy."
🌸𝒲𝒾𝓃𝓃𝑒𝓇’𝓈 𝒟𝒶𝒾𝓇𝓎🌸 wrote:
"Omg 🤭 what I’ve been waiting for has finally arrived big congratulations to you ❤️🎉🎉🎉."
Zain🌻🦋🇬🇭 noted:
"The kitchen will see more fire. Cos the owner of the kitchen has been verified😂😂😍. Congratulations."
Ama Burland added:
"PERIOD!!! I used to see people ask why you aren’t verified. God’s timing is the best cause there would not have been a better time to be verified! Like the CEO this one is tested, approved and trusted. Perioddddd."
Chef Abbys schools Michael Dapaah
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Chef Abbys had collaborated with British Ghanaian comedian Michael Dapaah.
Together with the comedian, they went to the famous Kenkey House in Jamestown, where they prepared the beloved Ghanaian cuisine.
In the caption of his Instagram post, the comedian noted that it was his first time cooking the famous Ghanaian delicacy.
