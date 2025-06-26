Gospel star Piesie Esther has arrived in the US for a concert on June 28 at the Living Faith International Church, Mount Vernon

The award-winning singer was treated to a rousing welcome by US-based Ghanaian sensation Obaa Cee

Obaa Cee and Piesie Esther's fun-packed moments from the airport to the hotel have garnered traction online

Ghanaian gospel singer Piesie Esther has landed in New York ahead of her upcoming concert on June 28.

Obaa Cee, Becky Osei ecstatic as they welcome Piesie Esther to the US for The Shekinah Experience 2025.

The singer is billed to perform at the Living Faith International Church's Shekinah Experience at 195 West 1st Street, Mount Vernon.

Piesie Esther will join a stellar lineup comprising Carl Clottey, formerly of the Soul Winners, Siisi Baidoo, and Becky Osei.

US-based Ghanaian sensation Obaa Cee was part of the entourage that welcomed Piesie Esther to the US for the show.

The infectious viral sensation jumped for joy as the singer strolled into the arrival section of the airport with her bags.

"We wanted to even take a pee break, but we said no. We'll wait for you," Obaa Cee said as she joyfully high-fived Piesie Ester.

It was a profound moment when Becky Osei, the event's host, ran and knelt before the Wayε Me Yie hitmaker as her way of welcoming her.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the singer was spotted with the Obaa Cee and the other members of the entourage cutting an ice cream cake customised with her name to mark her arrival.

Obaa Cee handed the award-winning singer a gift and assured her that there was more to come. The singer also received boxes of perfume from her host Becky Osei.

Piesie Esther's concert in the US comes ahead of her highly anticipated showdown, United Praise, in the UK, organised by Pan African Art Society.

This year, the United Praise concert, which features Piesie Esther, Team Eternity and Kweku Teye, will happen at the 2000-capacity Dominion Centre in North London.

Reactions to Piesie Esther's reception in the US

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Piesie Esther's arrival in the US and the reception she received from Obaa Cee and her entourage.

Mom_of _4🇬🇭🇺🇸 said:

"Welcome, mommy. See you on Saturday 🙏."

@official Justice Diamond 💎 noted:

"This is how gospel musicians should dress. Look at how they welcomed her at the airport."

Afi Kess Glamour noted:

"She’s just a genuine human being."

🅰️DWO🅰️  added:

"This woman can hype 😂😂😂😂eii 🤔😂."

Vivian Jill and others fly to the UK

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood actress Vivian Jill and her sons had been spotted at the Kotoka International Airport as she prepared to fly to the UK.

The Kumawood star made the trip with several of her colleagues, including Dr Likee and Kyekyeku.

A video captured the actress' sons Clinton (27) and Alfie (8) stepping out of a sleek SUV to exchange pleasantries with their mother's colleagues before the trip.

