Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is trending after his recent video at the Kotoka International Airport surfaced online

This comes after he was spotted in a playful exchange with Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams

Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the video have shared their views on the beautiful encounter between the Asantehene and Duncan Williams

A delightful moment unfolded at the Kotoka International Airport when the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, came face-to-face with the Founder and Overseer of Christian Action Faith Ministries Worldwide, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams.

A video which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @thepalaceview showed the touching moment Duncan-Williams walked up to the waiting vehicle of Otumfuo.

Asantehene meets Duncan Williams at the Airport, video of the encounter trends. Photo credit: @thepalaceview/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Otumfuo's face immediately lit up with a smile when he saw the revered man of God standing in front of him.

The duo engaged in cheerful conversation and playful exchanges, unfazed by the fact that their conversation was being recorded.

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams showered praises on the occupant of the Golden Stool, saying:

"African Kings deɛ, Nyame ne w'adi ni yie, to wit "of all the African kings, God has favoured you."

He then added "Wo gyina wo nan so," a compliment which drew sharp laughter from the Asantehene.

The adorable video ended with the Asantehene bidding Duncan-Williams goodbye as his vehicle readied to take off.

Asantehene travels to Accra to attend his son's graduation ceremony. Photo credit: @Opemsuo Radio/Facebook

Source: Instagram

The Asantehene arrived in Accra on Saturday, June 21, 2025, to attend the graduation ceremony of his young son, Oheneba Nana Kwame Kyeretwie, who graduated from DPS International.

At the time of writing the report, the one-minute video of Otumfuo's interaction with Duncan-Williams had generated over 6,000 likes and 120 comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Otumfuo and Duncan Williams' encounter

Social media users who took to the comments of the video showered praise on the Asantehene for his affable nature.

Elvisacheampong8 stated:

"Nana be careful oo, this is only for optics. Deep down the hatred is there. You remember what Dag Mills said about you some years ago. Hmm."

Aphieme commented:

"His Eminence Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams said, 'African Kings deɛ, Nyame ne w'adi ni yie.' To wit: Of all the African kings, God has favoured you."

Daky3heneBediako added:

"Asantehene always involves others when he shares laughter with anyone. Deeply, I can tell my King is shy and humble paa. I love him."

Nana Kwadwo Dignity stated:

"Everybody wants to handshake with the great king. Wow."

Mr C-zar added:

"Otumfuo is the epitome of a real king in Africa. He is being respected by great leaders all over the world. Tribalism, low self-esteem, and inferiority complex in our dear country make some people hate him with passion, forgetting he is the only hope for Ghana when we need help from our foreign donors. Let's join hands and push what is our pride."

Source: YEN.com.gh