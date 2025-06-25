A video of Ebony Reigns' mother and sister dancing to one of the late singer's songs has popped up on social media

The video comes after the family celebrated the deceased's 7th funeral anniversary by visiting her gravesite.

For many fans, the mother and sister's profound moments brought flashbacks of the late young singer

The mother and sister of the late Ebony Reigns have courted attention on social media after a video of them dancing to the singer's song popped up.

In the video published on June 24, 2025, by a fan account committed to preserving Ebony Reigns' legacy, the woman and her surviving daughter were seen jamming to Don Dada Remix by Pauli B.

The song was a collaboration which saw mainstream success after the reggae dancehall sensation was featured.

Ebony's sister hit the dance floor first, showcasing her swanky dance steps. Her infectious vibe influenced the mother to join in the celebration.

For many fans, it was emotional to see how the award-winning singer's name was being kept alive by her family many years after she tragically passed away.

Ebony was buried at the Osu Cemetery. Since her burial, the family has consistently visited her gravesite annually to celebrate her short-lived legacy.

Last year, an entourage led by her father Nana Opoku Kwarteng, and her mother, Beatrice Oppong Martin, was seen laying wreaths on Ebony's tomb and said prayers for her.

In a video shared on Instagram page @sweet_maame_adwoa, Ebony's father was seen wearing a black T-shirt with the photo of the singer boldly embossed in it.

What happened Ebony Reigns die?

Ebony passed away in a car crash on the Sunyani-Kumasi Highway while returning from Sunyani, where she and her friend Franky Kuri had visited the singer's mother.

The two and a soldier, Francis Vondee, who was escorting them, had their car mangled after somersaulting.

At the time of her passing, Ebony was at the peak of her relatively short career, and she even won the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Artiste of the Year for 2018 posthumously.

Ebony Reigns' look-alike resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ebony Reigns' lookalike Iona Reine had popped up after transitioning from her reggae dancehall career to gospel music.

The doppelganger switched tracks after marrying her sweetheart, Nana Kwame Okrah, a pastor, in a simple wedding at McCarthy Hill in Accra on Thursday, January 11, 2024.

The young singer rose to prominence in the Ghanaian entertainment industry following the untimely passing of Ebony Reigns.

