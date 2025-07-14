Pundits from Onua TV's Onua Showtime have shared an update on Nana Ama McBrown after about a month hiatus from the show

Ola Michael and Fred Kyei Mensah told the show's new host, AJ Poundz, that they had visited Nana Ama McBrown

The update from the seasoned pundits has got fans talking about Nana Ama McBrown and her health after a reported new surgery

Ghanaian actress and TV personality, Nana Ama McBrown, has reportedly undergone another surgery on her injured right hand.

Nana Ama McBrown reportedly undergoes surgery to straighten her injured arm. Photo: IamnanaamaMcBrown

Source: Facebook

During the July 13 episode of the Onua Showtime, some pundits on the show who claimed to have visited her shared an update.

Nana Ama McBrown has been off the Onua Showtime for over a month.

Her last time on the show was on May 23, 2025, when she entertained her live audience together with several vendors and dancers. The actress' colleague AJ Poundz has since taken over.

Her absence from Onua Showtime has given rise to several speculations. Scores of netizens who enjoy the weekly family show expressed concern about Nana Ama McBrown's unusual hiatus.

According to Ola Michael and Fred Kyei Mensah, who are seasoned pundits on Onua Showtime, Nana Ama McBrown was fine and healthy.

Ola Michael established that the actress was due to return to the show soon.

"We went to visit her. She is very fine. Her hand is healing speedily. Very soon, we'll all see her with her hand straightened," Ola Michael said.

The update comes after rumours that Nana Ama McBrown had taken some time off for another surgery to reverse her injuries from her 2013 accident.

McBrown and her husband, Maxwell Mensah, got involved in a near-fatal accident on the N1 Highway in 2013.

Photos that emerged showed the actress' Range Rover damaged, and it was a surprise that she and Maxwell survived. McBrown had her right hand broken and nearly damaged.

Last year, the actress shared in an interview with Bola Ray, that she had four surgeries since the accident in 2013.

Reactions to Nana Ama McBrown's hand surgery

Social media users shared their opinions on actress Nana Ama McBrown's imminent return to Onua Showtime after her surgery.

Pretty Adwoa💞🥰 said:

"This her hand has disturbed her paa oo."

OHEMAA Abena Dufie🥰😍 wrote:

"That will be the 5th surgery for soo eeei Nana speedy recovery our superstar🥰🥰🥰."

RITA PATRICIA remarked:

"I'm soo happy for her ❤️I can't wait to see her👍."

🌸💗Linda Obuobi🌸💗commented:

"I can't wait to see her."

La pelle added:

"We thank God for her life."

Nana Ama McBrown goes shopping with husband

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown made a rare public appearance with her husband, Maxwell Mawu Mensah, amid rumours of them experiencing marital issues.

On Sunday, June 15, 2025, the Onua Showtime host took to her official TikTok page to celebrate her husband during Father's Day celebrations.

A video she shared showed McBrown and her husband shopping and having a good time at Savile Row Ghana.

