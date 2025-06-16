Nana Ama McBrown celebrated her husband, Maxwell Mawu Mensah, on Father's Day on Sunday, June 15, 2025, amid divorce rumours

The celebrated Kumawood actress shared a video of herself and her husband shopping for fashion items at a Savile Row Ghana shop

Nana Ama McBrown and her husband, Maxwell Mawu Mensah's shopping outing triggered reactions as rumours about their union swirl

Award-winning Ghanaian actress and TV host Felicity Ama Agyemang, popularly known as Nana Ama McBrown, and her husband, Maxwell Mawu Mensah, have made a rare public appearance amid rumours of them experiencing marital issues.

On Sunday, June 15, 2025, the Onua Showtime host took to her official TikTok page to celebrate her husband during Father's Day celebrations.

In a video she shared, Nana Ama McBrown took Maxwell Mawu Mensah to one of the renowned businessman Nana Sarfo's Savile Row Ghana shops in the country.

Inside the plush boutiques, the married couple, sporting all-white T-shirts and shorts, beamed with excitement as they went shopping for expensive fashion outfits, including shoes, belts, and Dolce & Gabbana bags.

Nana Ama McBrown and husband Maxwell Mawu Mensah later exited the Savile Row Ghana shop's premises with bags filled with the items they purchased during their shopping spree.

The couple entered the celebrated Kumawood actress's luxurious 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor. McBrown showed her excitement in front of the camera as her husband drove her home.

In the caption of the social media post, Nana Ama McBrown, who recently went on a short hiatus from her Onua Showtime show with media personality Tima Kumkum coming in as a short-term replacement in her absence, paid tribute to her husband, Maxwell Mensah, and men worldwide with a short message.

She wrote:

"My Facts 🫱🫱🫱 WOMEN I believe WE are Stronger than MEN but let US always remember to give them their FLOWERS."

The Kumawood actress and her husband, Maxwell's short visit to Savile Row Ghana's shop marked their first public appearance in over two months.

Recently, the couple were spotted at the funeral of Madam Janet Serwah, the mother of their friend Kweenmoda, at the old IPMC building near Paloma Hotel on the Ring Road Central on Saturday, April 12, 2025, amid divorce rumours.

McBrown and Maxwell's divorce rumours

In the last two years, Nana Ama McBrown and her husband, Maxwell Mawu Mensah's marriage has come under intense scrutiny from the public.

The couple, who have been married since 2016 and have been blessed with one child, a baby girl named Baby Maxin, courted divorce rumours after he cleared photos of his wife from his Instagram.

Nana Ama McBrown was later spotted removing her wedding ring and was rarely seen in the company of Maxwell until a few months ago.

Below is the video ofMcBrown and Maxwell Mawu Mensah going shopping:

McBrown and Maxwell's shopping outing stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Kayla' Mum commented:

"So I have been hating Mr Mensah for nothing. 🤣🤣🤣 We bless God. 🙏🙏🙏."

Perfect said:

"I am really happy to see you guys together again 🥰."

user39927840091475 commented:

"McBrown is a game player. When she took her ring, the rumours were escalating that she was divorced. In fact, she played with Ghanaians' minds. Sɛ mo agye mo ani so😁😁😁."

Fan gifts McBrown truckload of sand

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a fan gifted McBrown a truckload of sand for her building project after he promised her on Onua Showtime.

The celebrated Kumawood actress was overwhelmed by the fan, Bontai's gesture, and expressed gratitude to him in a social media post.

Many Ghanaians thronged to the comments section to show their appreciation to the fan for his generous gift towards Nana Ama McBrown.

