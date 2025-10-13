Anita Afriyie: Gospel Singer Dances Heartily Abroad, Taunts Ex-Husband Amid Their Marital Issues
- Anita Afriyie, in a video making the rounds on social media, danced her heart out to a song by Amerado
- The gospel singer's dancing moment came with a shameless, underhanded dig at her former husband, Dan Kay
- This comes weeks after her issues with Dan Kay, with whom she has several children in Ghana, became public
Gospel singer, Anita Afriyie, has courted attention on social media with the latest video of her dancing heartily abroad.
The gospel singer posted a video of herself on TikTok on September 13, 2025, dancing to Amerado's new song, Obi Adi.
Amerado's Obi Adi, released on October 3, 2025, follows the story of an individual who has moved on after breaking up with an ex.
The song's title, Obi Adi, is an Akan term which translates to Someone else has taken. The gospel singer Anita Afriyie was in a grey tracksuit as she showcased her dance moves in public.
She sang the song's lyrics, taking a shameless dig at her former husband in Ghana.
What happened to Anita Afriyie's husband?
In September 2025, Anita Afriyie announced her decision to change her name. She yanked off her husband's surname and established that she now went by Ama Tumi.
According to the Adehye Mogya hitmaker, her husband, Dankay, used to cheat on her with other women when they were together.
During the interaction, Anita Afriyie recounted how her husband's alleged cheating escapades had plagued her life.
"You can tell I have never taken another man. But for you, even when you were meeting me at the airport, you were coming from a woman's place. Immediately, we sleep together, I'll get an infection, and I'll have to buy medicine all the time."
Anita Afriyie's husband appeals for her return
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Anita Afriyie's husband had appealed to her to either relocate her kids to the US or return to Ghana to care for them.
Dan Kay, in an interview, said he was disappointed by his wife abandoning the kids after moving abroad and hoped she would take them overseas.
